By Prabal Basu Roy, The author is a Sloan Fellow of the London Business School and a board member

Every generation of central bankers leaves behind a defining innovation. There was a time when the credibility of a central bank was measured by the gold in its vaults. Later, inflation targeting became the gold standard of monetary policy. After the global financial crisis, quantitative easing redefined the role of central banks across the developed world.

India may now be witnessing another such transformation — one that has attracted far less public attention than it deserves.

The RBI’s recently declared foreign exchange forward position exceeding $100 billion has attracted predictable headlines, ranging from a looming crisis to sophisticated financial management. Yet, the real story is not its size but what it reveals about the changing philosophy of India’s central bank.

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Traditionally, defending a currency was straightforward. When the rupee weakened excessively, the RBI sold dollars from its foreign exchange reserves. The intervention was visible, easily understood, and immediately reflected in reserve numbers. Markets could see both the action and its cost.

Today, that model is undergoing a fundamental transformation.

Instead of relying primarily on outright dollar sales, the RBI has increasingly turned to forwards, swaps, and other derivative instruments. These allow it to influence the exchange rate without immediately drawing down reserves. In effect, the central bank is managing not merely the currency but its own balance sheet.

Critics may therefore ask whether India is replacing one vulnerability with another — substituting visible reserve depletion with less visible derivative exposure akin to speculation on forward markets.

In my view, this is not speculation but prudent risk management. Unlike a hedge fund pursuing objectives of maximising profits, the RBI uses derivatives to minimise instability by moderating currency volatility while preserving reserves for periods of genuine systemic stress.

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India is far more integrated with global capital flows than it was two decades ago. Oil prices, US interest rates, and shifts in global risk sentiment can move billions across borders within hours. Derivatives provide the flexibility to calibrate interventions, manage liquidity efficiently, and preserve reserves — a mark of institutional maturity, not financial adventurism.

Yet, every innovation carries risks.

A forward contract is ultimately a commitment that must be honoured, unwound, or rolled over. Today’s intervention, therefore, becomes tomorrow’s management challenge. This is popularly called kicking the can down the road — an economic philosophy tuned to perfection by Ben Bernanke after the 2008 Lehman crisis. In that sense, derivatives shift risks across time rather than eliminate them.

The real test will come during market stress. A surge in oil prices, a stronger dollar, and simultaneous capital outflows would require the RBI to defend the rupee while managing a large forward book — a very complex policy challenge.

That is why the size of the RBI’s forward position deserves thoughtful scrutiny. While the central bank has employed similar instruments during earlier episodes of currency volatility — including the taper tantrum of 2013 — the present scale is unprecedented.

The question is not whether the RBI can manage it; there is every reason to believe it can. The real question is whether the public understands what has changed. Unlike reserve depletion whose costs are immediately visible, derivative positions shift obligations into the future and thus demand greater transparency. Complexity is not a weakness; opacity can be. The debate should therefore move beyond headlines about “$100-billion bets”. The RBI has not gambled — it has adopted a more sophisticated framework for managing currency risk. The challenge is ensuring that transparency in disclosure of the derivative management strategy, and its eventual unwinding, evolves alongside policy innovation.

Should markets receive more guidance on the strategy for unwinding large forward positions? Should Parliament and financial commentators devote greater attention to derivative exposures that increasingly shape India’s external balance sheet? As central banking evolves, public understanding must evolve with it.

These are not criticisms of the RBI. They are natural questions that arise as institutions become more sophisticated and central banking increasingly involves managing expectations, liquidity, derivatives, and confidence simultaneously. Indeed, the RBI deserves credit for refusing to be constrained by outdated methods. A 21st-century economy cannot be managed with 20th-century tools.

India’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain sound, with ample reserves, contained inflation, and a resilient external and domestic banking sector. There is little evidence to suggest that India faces an imminent balance-of-payments crisis. The principal long-term uncertainty, however, lies in the impact of AI on IT services, India’s largest source of foreign exchange earnings.

The paradox of modern central banking is that the more sophisticated its financial instruments become, the greater the need for transparency and accountability. Confidence ultimately rests not only on strong reserves or clever balance-sheet management, but also on trust in the institution deploying them.

The RBI’s $100-billion forward position is, therefore, neither a cause for panic nor a reason for celebration. It marks the quiet evolution of India’s central bank from being principally the custodian of foreign exchange reserves to becoming an active manager of financial risk demanding exceptional judgement in the use of its chosen instruments.

This transformation may well prove necessary — even visionary — in hindsight. But every transformation of this magnitude deserves informed public debate and disclosures today — not because we distrust the institution, but because we value it.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.