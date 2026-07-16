Suzuki entry-level city EV spied ahead of launch

Based on the Vision e-Sky concept, the electric hatchback is expected to launch in Europe, followed by other markets

Suzuki has commenced testing of its upcoming entry-level electric vehicle, based on the Vision e-Sky concept that was unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show last year, ahead of its global debut in production form. The model is expected to be launched first in Europe, with sources indicating that it is also being evaluated for multiple global markets, including India, albeit with market-specific changes.

Recent spy shots shared by Motor.ES suggest the production model will remain largely faithful to the Vision e-Sky concept. While the overall silhouette and proportions have been retained, several exterior elements, including the bumpers, front fascia, grille and lighting, have been revised to make the vehicle production ready.

Compact Proportions Engineered

The Vision e-Sky is a born-electric concept developed within Japan’s kei car regulations. It measures 3,395 mm in length, 1,475 mm in width and 1,625 mm in height. The production version is expected to have similar dimensions but will be slightly taller than the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso that we get here in India. Its upright stance, short overhangs and flat front and rear sections are aimed at maximising interior space while retaining the compact footprint typical of Suzuki’s urban-focused vehicles.

Much of the concept’s styling is expected to carry over to the production model. The upright front-end design, angular headlamps and vertically stacked LED daytime running lamps are likely to be retained. However, the full-width light bar showcased on the concept may not feature on every production version. The distinctive chunky C-pillar and several other signature design elements are also expected to make it to the final model. Suzuki is also likely to offer an extensive range of interior and exterior customisation options to appeal to younger buyers.

Revised Launch Timelines

Suzuki had earlier confirmed that the Vision e-Sky previews a production EV scheduled for FY2026. However, the launch timeline now appears to have been pushed back.

The production model is expected to be powered by a 20-25 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed driving range of up to 270 km. This would mark an improvement over the 230 km claimed by the earlier Concept eWX showcased in 2023. Staying true to Suzuki’s kei car philosophy, the focus will remain on efficiency, affordability and everyday usability rather than outright performance.

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It remains to be seen whether Maruti Suzuki introduces the model in India in the same form or adapts it to suit local market preferences. In the meantime, Maruti Suzuki is preparing to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of a three-row electric MPV later this year, marking the company’s next major EV introduction after the e Vitara.