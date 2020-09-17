Lewis Hamilton now doesn’t drive any of his supercars: Claims to save carbon footprint by doing so

Lewis Hamilton has also sold his private jet, become a vegan, and requested that his team Mercedes-AMG transport him in electric vehicles whenever possible.

Lewis Hamilton supercars

Having a profession that is based on driving a petrol-powered car could have one think about their carbon footprint. Six-time world Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has had a thought about it and now says that doesn’t want to drive any of his cars. (Speaking of a Formula 1 champion’s cars means they are supercars worth millions of dollars). The Mercedes driver also announced his ownership of a team in the electric off-road Extreme E series this week, when he told reporters that he’s doing all he can to be environmentally friendly.

Hamilton reportedly owns a Ferrari LaFerrari, Pagani Zonda, McLaren P1, and 1960s Shelby Cobra among other cars. But he says that now he only drives his Mercedes-Benz EQC (electric SUV).

“It’s difficult because there are people (who say) like ‘yeah, but you race a Formula One car around every weekend’,” the 35-year-old Briton said on Thursday at the Tuscan Grand Prix at Italy’s Mugello circuit.

“Some of it is education because not everyone knows the footprint that our sport currently has and what we’re doing in terms of trying to improve that. But I’m making a lot of changes in my personal life.

Also read: Sebastian Vettel to move to Racing Point as they rebrand to Aston Martin F1 Team from 2021

“I don’t drive any of the cars that I own anymore. I only drive my (electric Mercedes) EQC.”

Last year, Formula 1 issued a sustainability plan under which it aims to achieve a net zero-carbon footprint for the sport by 2030. It has also promised that all Formula One events would be sustainable by 2025.

Hamilton, who is a vegan, said he has driven a Smart car and requested to be collected from airports in electric vehicles. He has sold his private jet.

