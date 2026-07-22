The United States has spent $37.5 billion on its war against Iran so far, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Hegseth appeared before Congress to seek more money for the war as he faced growing criticism from lawmakers. It was his first appearance before sceptical lawmakers since heavy US bombing of Iran resumed.

The hearing came at a difficult time for Trump’s Republican Party. The US midterm elections are just six months away, and Republicans could face a tough fight to keep their majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate.

Democrats, meanwhile, are gaining support in public opinion polls. They are trying to connect the unpopular war with the rising cost of living and other affordability concerns.

On the other hand, the number of US troops killed in the war has now risen to 18. Around 430 US service members have been injured.

The Pentagon said on Monday that 100 troops had been injured since July 7. However, it added that 96% of those injured had already returned to duty.

Pentagon wants more money for the war

Hegseth told lawmakers that the $37.5 billion figure included some costs of the war as well as expected expenses through September 30.

However, it was not immediately clear how the Pentagon had calculated the figure. He added the Pentagon is seeking $87 billion in extra funding from Congress, with $67 billion of that amount set to support US military operations in the Middle East.

A source told Reuters in March that the Trump administration had estimated that the first six days of the war alone had cost at least $11.3 billion.

Trump asked Congress last month to approve nearly $90 billion in additional funding. Most of that money is linked to the Iran conflict, setting up another major fight with lawmakers who are already unhappy with the war and are preparing for the November midterm elections.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have also complained that Trump and his administration have not given them enough information about the war or clearly explained their plans since the US and Israel began bombing Iran on February 28.

Lawmakers question Trump’s Iran policy

Democratic lawmakers strongly criticised the Trump administration during the hearing. Senator Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee, accused Trump of pushing the country toward a wider conflict.

“The president is threatening escalation and war crimes, and suggesting this could be another forever war,” Murray said.

Trump has repeatedly made serious threats against Iran, including threats involving civilian infrastructure. Critics have warned that attacking such targets could amount to war crimes.

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand also questioned the administration’s changing statements about the conflict.

“The reason why they (people) are so upset with you and this administration is that the words you have used in the past don’t add up,” Gillibrand said.

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“It’s either over, or it’s not over. It’s within two weeks, or it’s not two weeks, it’s either missiles or it’s not missiles.”

Pentagon warns military training could be hit

Hegseth also warned lawmakers that the US military may have to reduce training if Congress does not approve additional funding soon.

The war has already put pressure on the Pentagon’s budget, which is close to $1 trillion. There are concerns that the rising cost of the conflict could affect funding for military personnel and other important areas.

General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, acknowledged the possible impact during the hearing.

He said the Pentagon would find a way to pay service members, but warned that it could struggle to cover maintenance costs and invest in new military capabilities.

Hegseth urged lawmakers to approve not only the extra funding request but also the Pentagon’s proposed $1.5 trillion budget for 2027.

“Not funding this department at $1.5 trillion, I believe, is the greatest threat that our nation faces,” Hegseth said.