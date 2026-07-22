Two days after violent scenes were reported on the streets of Delhi during the Chalo Sansad march, several Bollywood celebrities and public figures have spoken out. While some have strongly defended the young protesters supporting CJP and criticised police action, others have taken a more careful view of the police’s role and the government’s need for accountability.

Kiran Bedi on protest crackdown

Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi offered a more measured opinion on the protests and the police response.

Bedi said that protesting is a legitimate part of democracy, but only when it remains peaceful and follows the law. According to her, when a protest turns into a confrontation or violence, it moves away from being a constitutional protest and becomes a law-and-order issue that the police are expected to handle.

At the same time, Bedi said the police cannot use force without limits. She stressed that any use of force must be lawful, necessary and proportionate. It should also be carried out with restraint and should never be used as a form of punishment.

“The primary duty of the police is to protect life, safeguard property, prevent escalation, and restore normalcy as quickly as possible.”

Every protest has an objective. When it is peaceful and remains within the bounds of law, it is a legitimate democratic expression. The role of the police is to facilitate, regulate, and ensure that peace is maintained.



But when a protest turns into confrontation, violence, or… — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) July 21, 2026

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Bedi also recognised the need for police accountability in a democracy. However, she warned that if every decision taken by police officers during a fast-moving situation automatically leads to a formal inquiry, it could make law enforcement more hesitant and unpredictable.

“Police accountability is essential in a democracy. Legitimate inquiries into police action have their place. However, making every operational decision the subject of routine inquiry can create hesitation and unpredictability in law enforcement, especially during rapidly evolving situations.”

Her main point was that the job of the police is to protect lives and bring back order, not to punish people or seek revenge.

“Equally, police leadership must ensure that any use of force is lawful, necessary, proportionate, and exercised with utmost restraint. The purpose of policing is never to punish, teach a lesson, or seek revenge. It is to uphold the rule of law, protect citizens, and restore peace,” Bedi concluded.

Naseeruddin Shah says, ‘My blood is boiling’

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who has often spoken openly about political issues, shared an emotional message on his social media. In an Instagram video that went viral, Shah said he was deeply hurt and angry after seeing how young protesters were treated. The students had gathered to protest over the NEET paper-leak controversy.

In the video, Shah said, “Iss waqt mera dil bhi bhara hua hai aur main gusse se khaul bhi raha hoon yeh dekhkar ke humare bachchon ke saath kis tarah zulm ka bartav kiya ja raha hai unn gundon ke haathon joh mujhe America ke agents ki yaad dilate hai, muh pe naqab lagaye hue, haath mein danda liye hue. Kabhi apne bachchon ke baare mein bhi socha karo aur yeh bhi socho tumhara anjaam tumhe bhi ek din milega zaroor.



(I am deeply emotional, and at the same time, my blood boils when I see how the youth are being treated by these goons who remind me of the mask-wearing agents in America. I urge you to think about your own children too and remember that, sooner or later, you will have to face the consequences of your actions.)

Shah strongly criticised the masked personnel seen carrying batons during the crackdown. He compared their actions to those of masked enforcement agents in other countries and warned that the people responsible would eventually have to answer for what they had done.

Speaking directly to the protesting students, Shah asked them not to lose hope. He said the country’s sympathy was with them and added that he had always had faith in India’s young people.

He said the events had only made his belief in the younger generation stronger. Shah also urged the students to continue their fight and assured them that they were not alone.

Meanwhile, a video that went viral on social media and was claimed to show Shah and his sons, Vivaan and Imaad, taking part in the protest at Jantar Mantar was later found to be misleading. The video was actually recorded during a movie screening at Mumbai’s Regal Cinema and had nothing to do with the demonstrations.

Bollywood celebrities stand with the protesters

Naseeruddin Shah and Kiran Bedi are not the only public figures to speak about the issue. Several actors, singers and filmmakers have also shared their views over the past 48 hours.

Diljit Dosanjh, who had earlier stayed away from the protests, later criticised the police action. He said students should not be treated in this manner and compared the voice of the public to “the voice of God.”

Diljit also said this was not the first time he had faced criticism for speaking out. During the farmers’ protests, he said he had been called “anti-national” and expected that he could face similar reactions again.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza also shared a joint statement on X. They expressed their support for the country’s young people and called their voices “the heartbeat of our democracy.”

Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj had already joined protesters at Jantar Mantar before Monday’s crackdown. Azmi said the protest was based on Gandhian principles of peaceful dissent and had no intention of promoting violence.

Film writer Sutapa Sikdar pointed out that many of those taking part in the protests were ordinary students who did not have privilege, influence or powerful connections. She said they had come with very little except hope and had no one coming to rescue them.

Nandita Das described the protests as an example of democracy working as it should. She said that constructive dissent is important for keeping democracy alive and expressed her support for those who were marching peacefully.

Bhumi Pednekar said violence could never be the answer. She also urged people to focus on the students who have been affected by gaps in the education system.

Sonakshi Sinha praised the young protesters for remaining resilient and encouraged them to continue raising their voices peacefully.

Other celebrities, including Soni Razdan, Zeenat Aman, Abhay Deol, Ratna Pathak Shah and Omi Vaidya, have also publicly expressed support for the movement. They have called for calm and urged people to avoid violence.

The protests have also moved beyond the national capital. Demonstrations supporting the Cockroach Janta Party’s cause have been reported in Mumbai as well.

In response, Mumbai Police have announced preventive restrictions in the city. From July 23 to August 6, gatherings of five or more people, processions, the use of loudspeakers and fireworks have been banned.