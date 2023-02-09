Formula E: Nissan readies for maiden Hyderabad E-Prix

Formula E: This season marks Nissan’s debut competing as a unified team.

Nissan’s Formula E team is set to compete in round 4 of the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as it heads to Hyderabad on February 11 as the first of four new venues in Season 9. According to Nissan, the brand’s participation in Formula E aims to showcase its commitment to electrification and sustainable mobility.

Nissan at Formula E: Commitment to electrification and zero-emission vehicles

According to Nissan, the brand shares the vision of the India Government on promotion of electric vehicless and believes in a future of electric mobility for India. Through Ambition 2030, Nissan claims to be working with stakeholders to make electrification a reality in India. Season 9 of Formula E will be invaluable in making electrified mobility more accessible and sustainable in this market and will support Nissan’s track-to-road transfer more broadly.

Frank Torres, President of Nissan Motors India said that Nissan’s participation in Formula E is about electrifying the track and bringing the excitement of electrification to the forefront. He believes that the ‘Nissan e-4orce 04 is their most efficient racing car to date and one that highlights the capabilities of Nissan’s EV powertrain technology and expertise in electrification.

This season marks Nissan’s debut competing as a unified team. The brand’s race car, the e-4orce 04’s gets a striking new livery, inspired by its Japanese DNA with a cherry blossom pattern. Nissan Formula E team drivers, Sacha Fenestraz and Norman Nato, aim to improve their previous round results and target a double-points finish in the upcoming race.

Recently, Nissan showcased its global premium vehicles the Juke, Qashqai and X-Trail in India. The last two are said to be scheduled for a launch in 2023. Is Nissan Juke India-bound? Click here to know more about.

