Sonam Wangchuk made fresh waves on Saturday as videos of the police ‘stopping’ him from leaving the hospital went viral across social media platforms. The controversy around his hospitalisation has only intensified since the climate activist broke his fast during a meeting with JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Wangchuk issued a video message on Friday night pushing back against critics as some began questioning the sincerity of his fast. The activist is being monitored at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after the Delhi High Court greenlit his transfer earlier this week.

Wangchuk on Friday (July 24) defended his decision to end his 26-day hunger strike in support of students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak, saying he did not need a “character certificate” for a fast undertaken for a cause larger than himself. His wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, also lashed out at critics, urging them to “pause their political judgements” and show compassion for a man she said was in the ICU after losing 11 kg during the protest.

In a video message shared on social media platforms, Wangchuk said critics were unfairly questioning the sincerity of his sacrifice and his decision to break the fast.

“After 26 days of fasting for the sake of students, losing 11 kilograms of body weight in which I have also lost muscle mass and my organs and brain reached the verge of irreversible damage, and doing all this in the scorching heat of Delhi after coming from the bitter cold of Ladakh, do I have to seek a character certificate from anyone about how sacred my fast was, about whose hands I broke it at, or whether I made a deal or not?” he said.

“Shame on a country that produces such minds, from which such vile thoughts spring.”

Wangchuk said many people were commenting without understanding the conditions he and his family had faced over the past week or two. He also cautioned viewers to judge sources carefully, saying they should listen only to neutral voices rather than people who may carry political grudges.

AFTER 26 DAYS OF HUNGER DO I NEED TO PROVE MY SINCERITY !!!

Do please watch and help spread the word. Find the full 22 minutes video on my YouTube Channel: Sonam Wangchuk pic.twitter.com/6CO3tjZsSD — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 24, 2026

Why did Sonam Wangchuk end his fast?

Wangchuk ended his 26-day-long hunger strike on Friday late night after receiving a written assurance from the Union government on the nNTA sacks 47 officials amid NEET paper leak crackdown; CJP demands Pradhan’s resignation | HIGHLIGHTS issue and broader reforms in the competitive testing system. He broke the fast in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh (MoS) at Medanta Hospital. In a video message on X, he said the ministers had visited him to provide the necessary guarantees.

He also revealed that while verbal assurances had been given earlier, he insisted on a formal written document, which led to a two-day delay in ending the protest. After a nearly two-hour meeting with the ministers, representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) said the government had sought time until Saturday afternoon to consider their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Wangchuk’s wife Gitanjali Angmo shares defense

Gitanjali Angmo strongly defended her husband and criticised those casting doubt on his intentions. In a post on X, she wrote that people should first understand the sacrifice involved in fasting for 26 days before making political conclusions. “Before you rush to criticise Sonam Wangchuk, first pause to learn the ethos of fasting for 26 days for a cause larger than yourself,” she said.

Angmo added that Wangchuk had lost 11 kg, including muscle mass, because he chose sacrifice over comfort.

“The least we can offer him is a day of compassion before burdening him with our own expectations and political calculations. Not everyone is qualified to judge a life of selfless service. One must first earn the moral stature to do so. Please..Have a heart,” she wrote.

Before you rush to criticise @Wangchuk66, first pause to earn the ethos of fasting for 26 days for a cause larger than yourself.

He lies in the ICU today, having lost 11 kg, including muscle mass, because he chose sacrifice over comfort. The least we can offer him is a day of… — Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) July 24, 2026

Wangchuk remains under medical observation after ending fast

After ending his 26-day hunger strike, activist Sonam Wangchuk continues to remain under close medical supervision as he recovers from the prolonged fast. In a health update, the hospital said Wangchuk has begun a medically supervised liquid diet, with doctors closely monitoring his condition and recovery.

ALSO READ Parts of Delhi remain under ‘lockdown’ as CJP gears up for fresh round of talks with Centre

Wangchuk’s fast had become a key symbol of the wider student protest over the alleged NEET paper leak and demands for accountability in the examination system. His remarks and his wife’s response together reflect the tension around the movement, with supporters framing the fast as an act of solidarity and critics questioning the circumstances under which it ended. The issue now shifts to the government’s written assurances, the CJP’s next move, and whether the promised discussion on exam reforms and ministerial accountability leads to a broader resolution.