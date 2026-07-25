India will look to wrap up the three-match T20I series when they face Zimbabwe in the second match at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday after a commanding victory in the opener.

Shreyas Iyer‘s side produced a clinical all-round performance in the first T20I, with India’s pace attack laying the platform before the batters completed the chase with ease. Another win on Saturday would hand India an unassailable 2-0 lead and continue the positive momentum under Iyer’s leadership who registered his first match as captain in the series opener after consecutive defeats in Ireland and four losses in England.

The biggest talking point from the opening match was 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who announced himself on the international stage with a breathtaking half-century. His fearless strokeplay all but ended the contest inside the powerplay as India chased down Zimbabwe’s target in just 13.2 overs.

India’s bowling unit was equally impressive. Returning to international cricket after a lengthy injury lay-off, Mayank Yadav immediately rediscovered his rhythm, troubling Zimbabwe with genuine pace and hard lengths. Prince Yadav complemented him brilliantly as India reduced the hosts to 32/4 before Zimbabwe recovered through useful contributions from Tadiwanashe Marumani and Wessly Madhevere.

With both departments firing, India are expected to resist the temptation to make changes. Debutant Ashok Sharma impressed sufficiently to retain his place, while Zimbabwe may also stick with the same combination as they search for a series-levelling win on home soil.

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Predicted Playing XI

India Predicted XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Tilak Varma (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

Zimbabwe Predicted XI: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

India vs Zimbabwe squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani, Ben Curran, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Newman Nyamhuri.

What to expect

Harare’s surface offered enough assistance for the seamers in the opening encounter before becoming easier for batting under lights. India will once again rely on Mayank Yadav’s pace and Ravi Bishnoi’s variations to put Zimbabwe under pressure early.

For Zimbabwe, much will depend on captain Sikandar Raza and experienced pacer Blessing Muzarabani if they are to force a decider. Stopping Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his record-breaking debut innings will also be among their biggest challenges.