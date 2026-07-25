Rail passengers travelling between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will soon have an additional travel option as South Central Railway (SCR) has announced a special trains between Tirupati and Charlapalli near Hyderabad.

The special trains has been introduced to provide extra connectivity during the busy travel period. The train will connect Tirupati, one of India’s most visited pilgrimage destinations, with Charlapalli, an important railway terminal serving the Hyderabad metropolitan region. The services are expected to benefit both pilgrims and regular passengers.

Tirupati–Charlapalli Special Trains: Schedule, timings, route

The special trains between Tirupati and Charlapalli (Train No. 07417) will run on July 26, 2026 (Sunday). The trains will depart from Tirupati at 8:00 pm and will reach Charlapalli at 9:15 am the following day.

In the return direction, the special trains between Charlapalli and Tirupati (Train No. 07418) will run on July 27, 2026 (Monday). The train will leave Charlapalli at 4:30 pm and arrive at Tirupati at 8:00 am the next morning.

Key stations covered on the route

The special trains will stop at several important stations in both directions, making travel convenient for passengers across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. During its journey, the trains will halt at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, and Kazipet before reaching its destination.

These stops connect major cities and towns along the route, allowing passengers from multiple locations to use the special services.

The scheduled halts will also improve connectivity for passengers heading to Hyderabad’s suburban region via Charlapalli and provide residents of Tirupati and nearby districts with an additional rail travel option during periods of increased demand.

Coach Composition

To cater to different passenger categories, the special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper, and General Second Class coaches. The availability of multiple coach classes will allow passengers to choose accommodation based on their travel preferences and budget.