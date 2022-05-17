Charles Leclerc crashes Niki Lauda’s historic F1 Ferrari at Monaco

Leclerc isn’t the first driver to suffer this misfortune with ex-Ferrari driver Jean Alesi crashing the same car in the 2021 historic race in Monte Carlo.

Monaco’s probably not been the track for our current F1 championship leader Charles Leclerc as he crashed an iconic Ferrari F1 car from the 1970s in a historic event in the principality. Leclerc was driving Ferrari’s 312B3 – a legendary car driven by three-time F1 champion Niki Lauda – in a demonstration race in Monaco ahead of next weekend’s F1 grand prix. He lost the rear of the 312B3 on his third flying lap, heading into the barriers rearwards into the La Rascasse right-hander at the end of the lap. Leclerc damaged the rear wing of the legendary Ferrari car before requiring assistance.

The Monegasque was fortunate where the incident occurred at relatively low speed given that safety standards in these cars aren’t what they are today.

He later tweeted: “When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 car.”

Leclerc’s track record on home soil is terrible with him failing to finish in every Monaco Grand Prix he has participated in since making his debut in 2018.