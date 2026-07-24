CJP Protest: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has sacked the services of 47 officials as part of a sweeping overhaul following the paper leak controversy. Legal and criminal proceedings will also be initiated against some of those dismissed, as authorities step up efforts to restore confidence in the examination system, ANI reported.
The Union Cabinet has approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying. It is reportedly said that the amended Bill is expected to be introduced for consideration and passage in Parliament on Monday.
Thanking Sonam Wangchuk for ending his 26-day hunger strike, Cockroach Janata Party leader Abhijeet Dipke announced that the “peaceful protest” at Jantar Mantar will continue. The CJP founder had called for nationwide protests on Friday ahead of the Centre’s announcement to replace Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi with Naresh Gangwar.
CJP nationwide protests, Parliament Monsoon Session 2026: Key developments on July 24
- PM Modi wished Sonam Wangchuk a speedy recovery after he ended his 26-day hunger strike, urging him to follow doctors’ advice and regain his health and weight as soon as possible.
- Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike in the presence of Union ministers and Ladakh leaders, following appeals that the movement would continue without risking his life.
- Under mounting pressure from protests, PM Modi released a late‑night video promising strict action and fast‑track courts for paper leaks, drawing opposition criticism for avoiding direct accountability of his ministers.
- Cockroach Janta Party has formally called for nationwide protests on July 24 as youth‑led demonstrations over exam irregularities spread to several cities.
- Rahul Gandhi took aim at PM Modi over his video message, questioning the govt’s response after the Prime Minister vowed stricter action against paper leaks during the Cabinet meeting.
- CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has warned the govt that youth will not back down, reiterating demands for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and sweeping examination reforms.
- Centre has replaced Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi with Naresh Pal Gangwar as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle linked to public anger over exam paper leaks and the protests.
- Despite appeals to maintain calm, CJP‑led protests continue in multiple cities, with police using force in some cases and student groups vowing to carry the movement for examination justice forward.
CJP protest, Parliament Monsoon Session 2026
CJP Protest LIVE | NEET protest has more mettle than Anna movement but lacks leadership: Observers
Amidst the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak, political observers have opined that this movement displays greater courage than the Anna Hazare one in 2011; however, the lack of mature leadership remains its weakest point.
The political analysts also stated that this youth-led movement has emerged as the biggest political challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 12-year tenure and provided a "lifeline" to the opposition.
Sociologists and former AAP leaders Yogendra Yadav and Anand Kumar, who played key roles in the Anna Hazare movement in the capital nearly a decade and a half ago, believe that the young protesters of today possess more courage and mettle than those who participated in the anti-corruption movement demanding the Jan Lokpal Bill.
(With inputs from PTI)
CJP Protest LIVE | Delhi Police debunks claim of woman constable's death during Jantar Mantar protest
Delhi Police on Friday dismissed a viral graphic which claimed that a Delhi Police Women Head Constable had died during the Jantar Mantar protest, asserting that no such incident had taken place and warning of strict legal action against those responsible for creating and circulating the misinformation.
Taking to X, Delhi Police urged the public not to believe or share unverified information. "A fabricated graphic falsely claiming that a Delhi Police Women Head Constable died during the Jantar Mantar protest is fake and fabricated. No such incident has occurred. This is malicious, and strict legal action will be taken against those creating, circulating or amplifying such fake content. Do not believe or share unverified information," it said.
⚠️ FAKE NEWS ALERT— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 24, 2026
A fabricated graphic falsely claiming that a Delhi Police Women Head Constable died during the Jantar Mantar protest is fake and fabricated.
No such incident has occurred.
This is malicious, and strict legal action will be taken against those creating,… pic.twitter.com/sSTM4nB4CT
CJP Protest LIVE | Delhi Police forms STF to investigate paper leaks, exam-related offences
Delhi Police has constituted a Special Task Force (STF) under its Crime Branch to investigate paper leaks and other examination-related offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The STF will probe cases involving exams conducted by agencies such as the UPSC, SSC, RRBs, IBPS and NTA, besides coordinating with prosecuting agencies to ensure speedy trials.
Delhi Police has constituted a Special Task Force (STF) under the Crime Branch to investigate paper leaks and examination-related offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
The STF will probe cases related to exams conducted by agencies… pic.twitter.com/gzduqJ4aSp
CJP Protest LIVE | 'Some people taking undue advantage of NEET stir': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said some people were taking undue advantage of the ongoing stir over the NEET paper leak by indulging in violence and advised them to participate in the annual Pandharpur pilgrimage to get rid of "pollution" in their thinking.
He said everyone has the right to express their views in a democracy, but it must be done within the framework of the Constitution, comments coming in the backdrop of violent clashes between Delhi Police personnel and protesters.
CJP Protest LIVE | NEET protests spread nationwide; Congress announces candlelight marches
The agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak intensified across several states on Friday, with protesters demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and condemning the July 20 police action in Delhi.
As demonstrations gained momentum, the Congress directed its state units to organise candlelight marches and 'satyagraha' in every district on Saturday evening to protest alleged irregularities in the NEET and CBSE examinations and the government's response.
CJP Protest LIVE | Kuldeep Singh Rathore says Centre under pressure, seeks Pradhan's resignation
Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore has said the Centre was under pressure over the ongoing student protests, citing the government's engagement with social activist Sonam Wangchuk. He alleged that the Prime Minister's statement on the issue failed to address the protesters' core demands and reiterated the Congress's call for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's immediate resignation.
Rathore also demanded the suspension of police officers accused of misbehaving with students at Jantar Mantar, saying it was essential for meaningful dialogue.
#watch | Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: On the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar, Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore says, “The government is under immense pressure. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, whom they called a Chinese agent, was visited by two Union Ministers, including… pic.twitter.com/fe0Hu6uRh5— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has sacked the services of 47 officials as part of a sweeping overhaul following the paper leak controversy. Legal and criminal proceedings will also be initiated against some of those dismissed, as authorities step up efforts to restore confidence in the examination system, ANI reported.
Sources- "National Testing Agency has terminated 47 officials from their service. Legal and criminal actions will also be taken against some of these officials. This is part of a complete overhaul of NTA that has been in controversy over paper leaks." pic.twitter.com/zz2mcGIqQp— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
CJP Protest LIVE | Shahid Kapoor, Dia Mirza and other celebrities support students amid NEET protests
Actors Shahid Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora and Sumeet Raghavan have voiced support for students protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, saying young people have the right to demand accountability. Their statements come amid nationwide demonstrations led by the CJP over the alleged paper leak and calls for reforms in the examination system.
CJP Protest LIVE | Protests, counter-protests erupt across Karnataka over NEET row
Protests and counter-protests broke out across Karnataka on Friday over the alleged NEET paper leak and its political fallout. Student groups, Dalit organisations, Youth Congress workers and civil society groups staged demonstrations over the alleged exam irregularities and police action against students in Delhi, while the BJP continued protests over the alleged attack on its leaders during an earlier agitation.
Police detained protesters, prevented rival groups from clashing and tightened security at several locations.
CJP Protest LIVE | Delhi Police issues traffic advisory, asks app-based services to regulate operations
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory asking people to avoid travelling to areas under prohibitory orders unless absolutely necessary amid the ongoing CJP protests. Authorities also advised app-based mobility, food delivery, quick-commerce and e-commerce platforms to regulate their operations in the notified zones in compliance with restrictions imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.
CJP Protest LIVE | Mamata Banerjee likely to join CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday
Trinamool Congress president and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to join the protest against NEET paper leak and related issues being spearheaded by the Cokroach Janta Party (CJP) at the Jantar Mantar on Monday, PTI reported.
CJP Protest LIVE | Plea in Delhi HC challenges internet shutdown around Jantar Mantar
Legal services organisation Software Freedom Law Center, India on Friday moved the Delhi High Court against the suspension of mobile internet services in parts of Central Delhi amid the ongoing CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar against NEET paper leak and alleged examination irregularities.
The counsel for the petitioner mentioned the PIL for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, which agreed to list it on Friday.
"This is a PIL against internet shutdown at Jantar Mantar," the lawyer said, urging the bench to take up the matter at 2.30 pm.
The PIL, however, could not be listed during the court hours due to certain defects.
(With inputs from PTI)
CJP Protest LIVE | Delhi Metro restores entry at two stations; 15 remain closed amid restrictions
Delhi Metro has reopened entry gates at Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations, easing restrictions in parts of the capital. However, 15 Metro stations remain closed as security measures continue amid the ongoing protests.
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 24, 2026
Entry gates for Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open.
CJP Protest LIVE | Akashdeep backs peaceful protests, says students' concerns must be respected
Indian cricketer Akashdeep has said peaceful protest is a constitutional right and urged that no harm should come to students demonstrating over the NEET paper leak. Expressing confidence that the government's commitments would benefit students, he said both citizens and the government have a responsibility to respect young people's concerns, while urging students to act responsibly.
#watch | Patna, Bihar | Over the ongoing students' protests over the NEET paper leak, Indian cricketer Akashdeep says, "Protesting is a constitutional right. I feel that everything is better when done peacefully. No harm should be caused to the students also. I am 100% confident… pic.twitter.com/YJ3CyuD40I— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
CJP Protest LIVE | RAF launches probe into actions of its personnel during Delhi student protests
The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has initiated an inquiry into allegations of its personnel using disproportionate force and firing pellet guns during the ongoing student protests in Delhi, officials said on Friday.
Speaking to news agency PTI, the officials said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has asked the inspector general (IG) of the RAF, its special anti-riots unit, to verify the sequence of events its various teams undertook to "control" the protesters as well as incidents where they were attacked.
CRPF officials said a formal Court of Inquiry (CoI) has not been initiated into these incidents yet. They said such a probe will be ordered once this verification exercise reveals the facts.
(With inputs from PTI)
CJP Protest LIVE | Delhi Police deploys facial recognition system at Jantar Mantar protest site
Four facial recognition system (FRS) units have been installed around the protest site at Jantar Mantar to identify wanted criminals, absconders and historysheeters, news agency PTI quoted police sources as saying. The surveillance system is not for ordinary protesters but is meant to identify those with criminal antecedents who may try to "infiltrate the protest" and disturb law and order, they said.
The FRS units have been positioned at key entry and exit points around the protest venue and are directly linked to the Delhi Police database.
Police action at Jantar Mantar appeared to be an act of vendetta, says Raj Thackeray
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday criticised the Delhi Police's crackdown on the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march, alleging that the action appeared to be an act of "vendetta" rather than an attempt to control the crowd.
In a post on X, Thackeray questioned the alleged use of force against students protesting the NEET paper leak and said that if teachers can face action for corporal punishment, the same standard should apply to police personnel who assaulted students as well as those who ordered the action.
"While a mild lathi-charge to disperse a crowd might be understandable in some contexts, the force used here appears to be an act of vendetta. The videos surfacing show not only protesting students but also bystanders being ruthlessly trampled upon. Such actions by the police could not possibly occur without specific orders from above," he wrote.
Thackeray further claimed that videos circulating on social media showed not only protesting students but also several bystanders being beaten during the police action. He alleged that such use of force could not have taken place without instructions from higher authorities.
Cabinet approves amendments to anti-paper leak law; Parliament likely to take it up on Monday
The Union Cabinet on Friday approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, amid continuing nationwide protests over the NEET examination paper leak.
CJP Protest LIVE | Sanjay Singh attacks Centre, alleges CBI failed in NEET paper leak probe
AAP MP Sanjay Singh questioned the Centre's response to the NEET paper leak issue, alleging that the CBI had failed to produce evidence against key accused Sanjeev Mukhiya in the 2024 case. Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the proposed anti-paper leak law, Singh argued that fast-track courts would be ineffective if investigations did not result in strong prosecutions and accused the government of protecting those responsible.
VIDEO | Delhi: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video message on the paper leak issue, AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "Sanjeev Mukhiya, who was arrested in connection with the 2024 NEET paper leak case, was the subject of an affidavit filed by the CBI in court just… pic.twitter.com/qnKNmLfz0d— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2026
CJP Protest LIVE | 'Resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan non-negotiable,' says CJP to Union ministers
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday told the government that its demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is non-negotiable and asked for a public apology to the protesting students who were "brutally thrashed" on July 20.
In a meeting with Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, the CJP also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of those who committed suicide after the cancellation of the NEET test on May 3, its spokesperson Saurav Das said.
The two-hour meeting held at the Vithalbhai Patel House was aimed at finding an amicable solution to protests over the NEET paper leak and other irregularities in the exam system.
Nadda said the ministers heard their demands and conveyed that they will get back to the CJP. "We will again meet on Saturday," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
CJP Protest LIVE | PIB Fact Check debunks AI-generated video falsely linked to Delhi Police officer
The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit has dismissed as fake an AI-generated video falsely attributed to Delhi Police Additional Commissioner Rajiv Ranjan. The viral clip falsely claims that Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered police to end the ongoing protests. PIB clarified that Rajiv Ranjan made no such statement and urged people not to share misleading content.
⚠️ Fake Video Alert!— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 24, 2026
👉🏻 A video of Additional Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Rajiv Ranjan is doing rounds on the internet in which he is claiming that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered them to take action to end the ongoing protests. #pibfactcheck:
❌ This video is… pic.twitter.com/BEcJ0LTy77
CJP Protest LIVE | Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL seeking NIA probe into 'Chalo Sansad' march
The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking a probe by the NIA or any "specialised agency" into the Cockroach Janta Party-led march to Parliament on July 20 to protest against the NEET-UG paper leak and other related issues.
A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said the alleged incidents of vandalism were given the knowledge and notice of the authorities, who would take action according to the law.
The bench also said it was for the Centre to refer any case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation, and not the court.
(With inputs from PTI)
CJP Protest LIVE | No delay in anti-paper leak Bill, PM has made it clear: Kiren Rijiju
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said the government would introduce the proposed anti-paper leak Bill without delay, stressing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed swift action on legislation concerning students.
He urged the Congress not to obstruct parliamentary proceedings, warning that any disruption would be viewed negatively by the country's youth. Rijiju also welcomed dialogue with protesters, saying Sonam Wangchuk's role in the movement carried significance and that both sides should trust the ongoing talks.
#watch | Delhi: On the proposed bill on paper leak, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "We are preparing to present the bill, but after you receive the briefing on our cabinet decision, we will inform you about our timing. The Prime Minister has said that there should be no delay… pic.twitter.com/u2PNKI1kqB— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
CJP Protest LIVE | Rahul Gandhi brings injured protester before media, claims pellet guns were used
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi brought before the media a man whom he claimed was injured by a pellet gun during the student protests. Alleging that the protester lost vision in one eye while peacefully demonstrating with the Tricolour, the Congress leader accused the government of denying the use of pellet guns and said thousands of students were subjected to lathi charges and pellet firing during the demonstrations.
#watch | LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi brings before the media a man he claims suffered pellet gun injuries during students' protest— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
He says, "I want to explain that my brother standing here was injured by a pellet gun while he was peacefully protesting, holding the Tricolour.… pic.twitter.com/TCQJ4OZJcu
CJP Protest LIVE | Rahul Gandhi calls Pradhan 'criminal education minister', demands his removal
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday intensified his attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calling him a "criminal education minister" and demanding his removal. Gandhi alleged that Pradhan symbolised the collapse of the country's education system and said he was responsible for the widespread public anger reflected in the ongoing protests.
#watch | Delhi | LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "Dharmendra Pradhan is a criminal education minister. He has to be removed. He is a symbol of the collapse of our education system. He has to go. He is the reason why thousands of people are outside. He has to go." pic.twitter.com/Mm1Vs9Yaxb— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
The Union Cabinet has approved amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying. It is reportedly said that the amended Bill is expected to be introduced for consideration and passage in Parliament on Monday.
The Union Cabinet has approved amendments to the anti-paper leak bill, i.e., the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The Bill is likely to be taken up for consideration and passing in Parliament on Monday: Sources— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
CJP Protest LIVE | Centre seeks time on Pradhan's resignation; CJP says talks positive
Following talks with the Centre, CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Friday said the government has sought time until Saturday afternoon to respond to the party's demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Ranka also said the Centre had expressed in-principle approval for providing compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdrawing FIRs and legal cases against students involved in the protests.
#watch | Delhi | After meeting with the government, Cockroach Janta Party's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the govt will remove him soon. The… pic.twitter.com/0zwUGAJ6W0— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar should be resolved through dialogue rather than controversy. He said those responsible for the paper leak were facing the strictest possible action and stressed that discussions were necessary to prevent similar incidents in the future.#watch | Delhi: On students' protest at Jantar Mantar, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says, "The decision will emerge through dialogue. The criminals committed the crime, and the strictest possible action is being taken against them... To ensure that something like this (paper leak) doesn't… pic.twitter.com/0CLOlzBI1N
— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
CJP Protest LIVE: Delhi Metro shuts 18 stations amid security measures over CJP Jantar Mantar protest
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday closed 18 metro stations across the national capital as security measures were intensified in view of the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest near Jantar Mantar. Seventeen stations were shut from 7:30 am, while New Delhi Metro Station was closed later in the day. The affected stations include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan. Interchange facilities remained operational only at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.
This marks the fourth consecutive day of metro restrictions in Delhi, with the closure of New Delhi Metro Station also suspending interchange services between the Yellow Line and Airport Express Line. The restrictions have disrupted travel for office-goers, students and other commuters. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court Bar Association approached the apex court, arguing that the prolonged closure of metro stations had severely affected access to the Supreme Court for lawyers, litigants and court staff.
CJP Protest LIVE: 'Students' future paramount; paper leak accused will face strict action', says Scindia
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday assured that anyone playing with the future of students would face strict punishment, stating that the government would set up fast-track courts to ensure speedy justice in cases of paper leaks.