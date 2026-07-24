17:12 (IST) 24 Jul 2026

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Friday criticised the Delhi Police's crackdown on the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march, alleging that the action appeared to be an act of "vendetta" rather than an attempt to control the crowd.

In a post on X, Thackeray questioned the alleged use of force against students protesting the NEET paper leak and said that if teachers can face action for corporal punishment, the same standard should apply to police personnel who assaulted students as well as those who ordered the action.

"While a mild lathi-charge to disperse a crowd might be understandable in some contexts, the force used here appears to be an act of vendetta. The videos surfacing show not only protesting students but also bystanders being ruthlessly trampled upon. Such actions by the police could not possibly occur without specific orders from above," he wrote.

Thackeray further claimed that videos circulating on social media showed not only protesting students but also several bystanders being beaten during the police action. He alleged that such use of force could not have taken place without instructions from higher authorities.