Delhi Metro commuters are likely to face disruptions today as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced temporary restrictions following the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. As part of the security arrangements, 18 metro stations have been temporarily closed.

DMRC shared the update through its official X account, informing commuters about the temporary measures. The restrictions came into effect at 7:30 am and will remain in place until further orders.

Service Update Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM tomorrow (24th July, 2026) till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. 1. Lok Kalyan Marg

2. Rajiv Chowk

3.… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2026

Commuters are advised to check the latest DMRC advisory before starting their journey. Here’s a look at the stations affected, the restrictions in place, and what they mean for Delhi Metro commuters.

18 Delhi Metro stations closed

DMRC has temporarily closed 18 metro stations, including Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium, New Delhi and Jhandewalan.

The closures came into effect at 7:30 AM and will continue until further orders are issued by the authorities.

Interchange facility to continue at three stations

DMRC said that commuters will still be able to use the interchange facility at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. While these stations have been closed for passenger entry and exit, they will continue to serve as interchange points between metro lines.

Commuters already travelling on the Delhi Metro network can switch trains at these three stations and continue their journey.

Metro trains are running normally

DMRC has clarified that train services have not been suspended. Metro trains will continue to run on their regular routes and pass through all the affected stations.

However, trains will not stop for commuters to board or get down at the closed stations. Commuters travelling to these areas are advised to use nearby metro stations or make alternative travel arrangements until normal operations resume.