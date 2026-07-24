Sensex, Nifty 50 today at close: The domestic equity markets closed Friday’s trade on a lower note as crude oil prices surge significantly. The Nifty 50 closed the session 102 points or 0.43% lower at 23,767, while the 30-stock pack settled 332 points or 0.43% lower at 76,059.77.
However, Nifty PSU Bank and IT services stocks surged in today’s weak market.
“The benchmark Nifty index breached its one-month consolidation range with a gap-down opening, filling the gap left during the June 15, 2026 rally before retesting the 23,800—the lower band of its recent range. The current chart texture remains negative as long as the index stays below 23,900 on a closing basis. Therefore, we suggest maintaining a ‘sell on rise’ strategy below this resistance level,” said Vipin Kumar Assistant Vice President of Research at Globe Capital Market.
Sensex, Nifty 50 today at 1:30 PM: At this hour, the domestic benchmark indices remained in negative territory. However, the market has recovered some of its early losses.
The Sensex was trading 260.39 points, or 0.34%, lower at 76,131.00, while the Nifty 50 was down 84.65 points, or 0.35%, at 23,784.95.
Sensex, Nifty 50 today at 10:35 AM: Indian capital indices continued to trade deep in the red. The 30-stock basket plunged 851 points or 1.11% to trade at 75,540, while the Nifty 50 was down 243 points or 1.02% to trade at 23,626.70.
India’s volatility index, India VIX, shot up 8% to 14.53.
Among the sectoral indices, financial services and auto were the most hurt, dropping 1.43% each.
Sensex, Nifty 50 today at 9:55 AM: In early trade, the benchmark indices extended their losses, with the Sensex falling 742.51 points (0.97%) to 75,648.88 and the Nifty 50 declining 215.90 points (0.90%) to 23,653.70.
Sensex, Nifty 50 today at open: Indian equity markets opened Friday’s trade on a lower note. The Nifty 50 opened 189.40 points or 0.79% lower at 23,680, while the BSE Sensex dropped 363.66 points or 0.47% to open at 76,391.39.
Stock market today ahead at pre-open: Indian benchmark indices are likely to begin Friday’s trading session on a weak note as investors react to fresh geopolitical developments and rising uncertainty in global markets.
While GIFT Nifty was trading lower in early trade, market participants will also closely monitor Asian market performance, crude oil prices, gold and silver rates, foreign institutional investor (FII) activity, currency movements and the ongoing June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings season, all of which could influence trading through the day.
At this hour, GIFT Nifty was trading at 23,675, down 187.50 points or 0.79%, indicating a subdued start for Dalal Street.
Indian markets ended lower in the previous session
Domestic equity benchmarks closed Thursday’s session in negative territory after renewed geopolitical tension in West Asia pushed crude oil prices sharply higher.
The Sensex declined 363.66 points or 0.47% to settle at 76,391.39, while the Nifty 50 slipped 126.65 points or 0.53% to close at 23,869.60.
Key global and domestic cues for July 24, 2026
Asian markets remain under pressure
Asian equities were trading lower during early Friday trade.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.2%, while the Topix declined 1%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.8%, and the Kosdaq slipped 2.17%. Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was also lower by 0.47%.
Dow Jones futures were marginally lower by around six points, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.1% and Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.2%.
US markets
In the previous session, Wall Street saw broad-based selling. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 506.93 points or 0.97% to close at 51,711.65. The S&P 500 lost 1.21%, ending at 7,408.30, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 2.15% to 25,137.69.
Even though the benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday, a few sectors managed to remain in positive territory.
The Petrochemicals sector emerged as the top performer with a 2.31% gain. It was followed by Tea & Coffee, which rose 0.85%, while the Aluminium sector added 0.75%. The Automobile sector also ended higher, gaining 0.52%.