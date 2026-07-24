Sensex, Nifty 50 today at close: The domestic equity markets closed Friday’s trade on a lower note as crude oil prices surge significantly. The Nifty 50 closed the session 102 points or 0.43% lower at 23,767, while the 30-stock pack settled 332 points or 0.43% lower at 76,059.77.

Eternal held the spot of biggest loser of the Nifty 50, dropping 2.5%. It was followed by Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer Products, and many others.

However, Nifty PSU Bank and IT services stocks surged in today’s weak market.

“The benchmark Nifty index breached its one-month consolidation range with a gap-down opening, filling the gap left during the June 15, 2026 rally before retesting the 23,800—the lower band of its recent range. The current chart texture remains negative as long as the index stays below 23,900 on a closing basis. Therefore, we suggest maintaining a ‘sell on rise’ strategy below this resistance level,” said Vipin Kumar Assistant Vice President of Research at Globe Capital Market.

Sensex, Nifty 50 today at 1:30 PM: At this hour, the domestic benchmark indices remained in negative territory. However, the market has recovered some of its early losses.

The Sensex was trading 260.39 points, or 0.34%, lower at 76,131.00, while the Nifty 50 was down 84.65 points, or 0.35%, at 23,784.95.

Sensex, Nifty 50 today at 10:35 AM: Indian capital indices continued to trade deep in the red. The 30-stock basket plunged 851 points or 1.11% to trade at 75,540, while the Nifty 50 was down 243 points or 1.02% to trade at 23,626.70.

Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Eternal, Infosys, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories were the major losers of the Nifty 50.

India’s volatility index, India VIX, shot up 8% to 14.53.

Among the sectoral indices, financial services and auto were the most hurt, dropping 1.43% each.

Sensex, Nifty 50 today at 9:55 AM: In early trade, the benchmark indices extended their losses, with the Sensex falling 742.51 points (0.97%) to 75,648.88 and the Nifty 50 declining 215.90 points (0.90%) to 23,653.70.

Sensex, Nifty 50 today at open: Indian equity markets opened Friday’s trade on a lower note. The Nifty 50 opened 189.40 points or 0.79% lower at 23,680, while the BSE Sensex dropped 363.66 points or 0.47% to open at 76,391.39.

Stock market today ahead at pre-open: Indian benchmark indices are likely to begin Friday’s trading session on a weak note as investors react to fresh geopolitical developments and rising uncertainty in global markets.

While GIFT Nifty was trading lower in early trade, market participants will also closely monitor Asian market performance, crude oil prices, gold and silver rates, foreign institutional investor (FII) activity, currency movements and the ongoing June quarter (Q1FY27) earnings season, all of which could influence trading through the day.

At this hour, GIFT Nifty was trading at 23,675, down 187.50 points or 0.79%, indicating a subdued start for Dalal Street.

Indian markets ended lower in the previous session

Domestic equity benchmarks closed Thursday’s session in negative territory after renewed geopolitical tension in West Asia pushed crude oil prices sharply higher.

The Sensex declined 363.66 points or 0.47% to settle at 76,391.39, while the Nifty 50 slipped 126.65 points or 0.53% to close at 23,869.60.

Key global and domestic cues for July 24, 2026

Asian markets remain under pressure

Asian equities were trading lower during early Friday trade.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.2%, while the Topix declined 1%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.8%, and the Kosdaq slipped 2.17%. Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was also lower by 0.47%.

US futures

Dow Jones futures were marginally lower by around six points, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.1% and Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.2%.

US markets

In the previous session, Wall Street saw broad-based selling. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 506.93 points or 0.97% to close at 51,711.65. The S&P 500 lost 1.21%, ending at 7,408.30, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 2.15% to 25,137.69.

Crude oil remains a major market trigger

Crude oil prices will remain one of the biggest factors for investors today.

Although prices eased slightly during Friday’s early session, Brent crude was still trading near $100.51 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was around $92.13 per barrel.

In Thursday’s session, Brent crude surged nearly 7% to cross the $100 per barrel mark, while WTI crude gained about 6% after reports that two Saudi oil tankers were struck in the Red Sea.

Rising oil prices remain an important concern for markets as they can increase inflationary pressures and impact fuel-importing economies like India.

Gold and silver stay in focus

Precious metals also remained on investors’ radar.

In the international market, spot gold was trading near $4,052.50 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for the August contract were trading around Rs 1,42,796 per 10 grams.

In the domestic market, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 14,617 per gram, while 22-carat gold rate today stood at Rs 13,399 per gram and 18-carat gold at Rs 10,963 per gram.

Meanwhile, MCX silver futures for the September contract were trading around Rs 2,27,180 per kilogram. Retail silver prices in India stood at Rs 239.90 per gram and Rs 2,39,900 per kilogram.

FIIs continue selling, DIIs step in

According to provisional exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs)/Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) sold Indian equities worth Rs 2,999.23 crore.

At the same time, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 2,947.14 crore.

Dollar and rupee movement

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US dollar against a basket of major global currencies, was trading around 101.42 in early trade.

The Indian rupee remained largely stable in the previous session. The USD/INR pair settled at 96.57, marginally lower by 0.01%.

Top sectors from the previous session

Even though the benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday, a few sectors managed to remain in positive territory.

The Petrochemicals sector emerged as the top performer with a 2.31% gain. It was followed by Tea & Coffee, which rose 0.85%, while the Aluminium sector added 0.75%. The Automobile sector also ended higher, gaining 0.52%.