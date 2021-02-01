Union Budget 2021-22| New Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Indian Auto Industry reactions

The Union Budget for the upcoming financial year is said to include the much-awaited vehicle scrappage policy to help generate demand for new vehicles. The Indian automotive industry has welcomed this new move.

The Indian automotive industry has welcomed the new proposal of the old vehicle scrapping provision to be included in the Union Budget 2021-22. The new vehicle scrappage policy is said to help boost demand for new vehicles after removing old unfit vehicles currently plying on Indian roads. Additionally, it is expected to help reduce air pollution caused by older vehicles. This is a compilation of how automotive component manufacturers, union bodies and other involved parties have reacted to the new announcements made by India’s finance minister – Nirmala Sitharaman.

Vinkesh Gulati, President, Federation of Automotive Dealers Association

“FADA is happy to note that the Hon’ble Finance Minister has finally announced the much-awaited Scrappage Policy, though voluntary to phase out old vehicles. If we take 1990 as the base year, there are approximately 37L CVs and 52L PVs eligible for voluntary scrappage. As an estimate, 10% of CV and 5% of PV may still be plying on road. We still need to see the fine prints to access the kind of incentives which will be on offer and thus have a +ve effect on retail.

The 6,575 km Highway works proposed in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam and another 19,500 km work for Bharat Mala project will definitely add fillip to a much-needed revival of Commercial Vehicles especially M&HCV segment.

Government’s reduction of customs duty on steel products to 7.5% will benefit Auto OEMs. We hence expect the benefit to trickle down to end customers thus helping in boosting demand.

While we expected disposable income for individuals to increase with enhancement of IT slabs and depreciation benefit on vehicles for individuals, the same has not been taken into consideration.”

Rajeev Singh, Partner, Automotive Leader, Deloitte India

“We welcome the announcement on voluntary scrappage policy and it’s likely to increase demand for new commercial vehicle (CV)and Passenger vehicles(PV). Scrappage policy though voluntary will likely become mandatory as fitness certificate will be made mandatory. It’s a soft step towards coming up with mandatory. In dearth of proper infrastructure, just introduction of a fitness certificate may not be enough. The government will also need to build the necessary infrastructure to get this to action on ground. A strong push in Infrastructure building – roads, railways, economic corridors will help boost demand for heavy & medium duty CV’s. With governments higher focus on metro and increase in outlay for Urban transport we are likely to see the much-needed demand for buses and smaller vehicles for last mile connectivity”.

Prashanth Doreswamy, MD, Continental Automotive India.

“We are pleased to hear the government’s decision on allocating Rs.1.97 lakh crore for PLI schemes, the industry will benefit from the increased local manufacturing. The voluntary vehicle scrappage policy is a positive sign. We await further details that could give an idea of the actual impact of this policy”

Amit Kumar, CEO, OLX Autos India

This time the budget will go a long way to assuage concerns regarding the economy. For the automobile sector, voluntary scrapping of old vehicles is a welcome move as it will boost supply and demand for pre-owned vehicles. Doubling the tax audit limit to Rs 10 crore will improve ease of conducting business for micro and small enterprises and will benefit the used car dealer ecosystem, many of whom are small to medium-sized entrepreneurs themselves. A heightened focus on developing highways and transporation infrastructure will augur well for the automobile sector as this would boost the need for personal vehicles for last-mile and first-mile connectivity.

Alok Bansal, Country Head, Visionet India

“Budget 2021 looks hopeful and empowering as it focuses on the revival of the economy with “Minimum Government, maximum governance” approach. With the Targeted fiscal deficit of 6.8% of GDP, the government looks towards the revival of the economy by spending push to infrastructure, healthcare and financial institutions will have positive long-term effects on economic growth”.

“The new developments will boost entrepreneurial spirits and a digital-first economy as it focuses on start-ups and ‘one-person’ companies providing them no restrictions on paid-up capitals. The allocation of a sizable amount of Rs. 15,700 crore to MSME sector, more than double of last year, is a great motivation for mid-sized companies”.

Yogesh Bhatia, Founder, Detel

“We appreciate the Government’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat post the most unprecedented year of 2020. Many domestic players were badly affected and expecting some strong moves by the government. The thrust on automobile sustainability by introducing voluntary scrappage policy will progress the auto sector significantly and curb pollution issues and soaring crude oil bills. This announcement will replace the 15-20 years old pollution causing vehicles and generate massive demand for e-vehicles in the market. We welcome the Indian government’s move on long-awaited scrappage policy and focus on better road infrastructure. We eagerly await for more details by the government”.

Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Droom

Government extending the life of passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle by 5 years each is a good catalyst for the automobile industry. The vehicle is among the top 3 big-ticket items for any human being and larger economic life for it only means better ROI for the users. This also means the used automobile industry in India will be more robust in decades to come. Government allocation of Rs. 18,000 crores for infrastructure will certainly boost the automobile industry. Also, India adopting global standards for scrapping vehicles will only create a more holistic ecosystem for the industry. No country has ever achieved economic freedom until it has fully democratized transportation and its reach. From the USA to Western Europe and China to Japan all have unleashed their economic growth due to the adaptability towards automobiles and world-class road infrastructure.

