ACME Renewtech Fifth Private, a subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings, has inked a power purchase agreement with Solar Corporation of India for a Rs 3.25 per unit tariff project, which will commence by June 2028. The contract spans 25 years.

ACME Solar Holdings: Project details

Under the scope of the project, ACME Renewtech will execute a purchase agreement for a wind-solar hybrid power project. The contract signed with SECI will comprise a capacity of 300 megawatts under a hybrid tranche IX.

The agreement has a broad consideration size of 300 MW at a tariff rate of Rs 3.25 per unit, and is domestic in nature. Its supply date has been scheduled for June 30, 2028. The project has a tenure of twenty-five years from the date of commencement.

“ACME Renewtech Fifth Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of ACME Solar Holdings Limited has executed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) for a Wind-Solar Hybrid project for a contract capacity of 300 MW under Hybrid Tranche IX,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

ACME Solar Holdings share price

In the intraday session, the company’s stock was down nearly 1%. Over the past month, its share price has delivered a return of over 10%, while over the past six months it has advanced by more than 10%.

ACME Solar Holdings Board meeting

The company has scheduled a board meeting for Wednesday, July 29 to declare its standalone and consolidated financial statements for the first quarter of financial year 2027.A