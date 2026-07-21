Commuters living close to a toll plaza will now be able to buy their monthly local pass entirely through their phone, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) launching a digital ‘Local Pass’ facility on its Rajmargyatra mobile app, doing away with the need to visit the toll plaza in person.

What is the Local Pass?

The Local Pass is meant for residents living within a 20-km radius of an eligible toll plaza. Once purchased, it allows unlimited travel through that particular toll plaza for a month. Earlier, commuters had to visit the toll plaza physically and submit supporting documents to prove their eligibility for such a pass; under the new system, the entire process can be completed digitally within a few minutes.

How does the local pass work?

The facility relies on consent-based integration with government digital platforms, including DigiLocker and VAHAN, to automatically retrieve a commuter’s verified address, vehicle number and linked FASTag details. Eligibility is further established through GIS-based verification, which NHAI said removes the need for manual documentation while keeping the process transparent and accurate.

Local Pass already started

The digital Local Pass has been introduced first at the Mundka-Bakkarwala Toll Plaza on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Delhi. NHAI said the facility will be extended to other toll plazas across the country in the coming months.

Part of a wider digital push

The launch came alongside a second feature on the same app, MargMitra, an intelligent digital help centre through which National Highway users can access information, seek assistance and register grievances in any of 22 Indian languages, whether by typing or speaking. The Help Centre covers queries related to FASTag recharge, KYC requirements, refund status, and Annual and Local Pass services, among others.

Complaints raised through MargMitra are automatically routed to the concerned department for resolution, and users can track the progress of their complaint in real time or file an appeal if not satisfied with the outcome. The platform also lets users check FASTag blacklisting status, view pending e-notices, and report road safety concerns such as stalled vehicles or encroachments on National Highways.

NHAI said the two features build on the response to its Annual Pass facility on the Rajmargyatra app, under which more than 80 lakh passes have been sold with real-time activation. The authority has been encouraging National Highway users to download the app, available on both Android and iOS, as it continues to expand its digital services under the government’s Digital India initiative.