There is good news for family members of green card holders, as the US Visa Bulletin for August indicates significant forward movement for their applications. US immigration law allows certain foreigners who are family members of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to become lawful permanent residents and get a Green Card, based on specific family relationships.

The US Department of State has released the Visa Bulletin for August, detailing the availability of immigrant visa numbers for “Final Action Dates” and “Dates for Filing Applications,” which informs applicants when to submit necessary documentation to the National Visa Center.

The August bulletin shows little movement in most employment- and family-based immigrant visa categories. With the fiscal year (FY) 2026 approaching its final two months, the new FY 2027 begins October 1.

However, the single biggest jump is in the F2A category for Indian applicants (spouses and unmarried children under 21 of green card holders), which has jumped nearly 19 months, from January 1, 2025, to July 22, 2026, in the August bulletin.

In the August Bulletin, this F2A leap stands out as the clear winner. The final action date for spouses and minor children of Indian green card holders has jumped by more than a year and a half in a single month, which could mean an increase in the number of usable visas for this group.

Meanwhile, EB-2 and EB-5 Unreserved stay locked at “Unavailable” for India for a second straight month, meaning Indian applicants in these categories get no numbers at all through the rest of FY2026, that is, till September 30.

Family-sponsored categories: How India moved

On Final Action Dates, F1 (unmarried sons and daughters of US citizens) moves forward by about ten and a half months, from February 1, 2018 to December 15, 2018. F2A jumps the most dramatically, as noted above, by roughly 18.5 months. F2B (unmarried sons and daughters, 21 or older, of green card holders) inches forward by about a month, from November 22, 2017 to January 1, 2018. F3 (married sons and daughters of US citizens) also advances by roughly a month, from April 15, 2012 to May 15, 2012. F4 (siblings of US citizens) stays frozen at November 1, 2006.

On Dates for Filing, F1 moves forward by about five and a half months, from January 1, 2019 to June 15, 2019. F2A remains current in both months. F2B advances by about seven months, from June 8, 2018 to January 1, 2019. F3 moves forward by three months, from December 8, 2012 to March 1, 2013. F4 stays unchanged at December 15, 2006.

Due to the ongoing demand for immigrant visa numbers, certain categories saw small advancements while others remained static or unavailable. Additionally, the DOS warned that if demand exceeds the remaining number of visas, more retrogression or temporary unavailability would be required before the fiscal year ends.

ALSO READ New Zealand announces new rules for Pathway Student Visa

Employment-based categories: How India moved

On Final Action Dates, EB-1 holds steady at October 15, 2022, though it now carries a fresh cautionary note.

High demand and number use by Indian applicants in the EB-1 visa category may necessitate making the category unavailable in the coming weeks if India’s pro-rated limit in the EB-1 category is reached before the fiscal year ends.

EB-2 remains unavailable in both July and August, meaning no numbers at all for Indian applicants. EB-3 and EB-3 Other Workers are both frozen at January 1, 2014. EB-4 ticks forward by one month, from September 15, 2022 to October 15, 2022. EB-5 Unreserved remains unavailable.

On Dates for Filing, there is no movement anywhere for India: EB-1 stays at December 1, 2023, EB-2 and EB-3 (including Other Workers) stay at January 15, 2015, EB-4 stays at January 1, 2023, and EB-5 Unreserved stays at May 1, 2024.

What does retrogression mean

According to the August bulletin, sufficient demand and increased number use in the EB-2 visa category may make it necessary to retrogress the final action date or make the category unavailable in the coming months, to hold number use within the maximum allowed under the FY 2026 annual limit.

Retrogression occurs when visa applications exceed the monthly quota, leading the government to restrict access to earlier application dates to comply with legal limits, thereby moving the dates backwards.

When the new fiscal year begins on October 1, a new supply of visa numbers becomes available. Usually, though not always, the new supply returns the cut-off dates to their pre-retrogression state. The October bulletin should bring significant forward movement as a fresh allocation of employment-based numbers becomes available.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Visa bulletin dates are subject to change; readers should verify current details and consult an immigration attorney before acting. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information.