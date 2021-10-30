Ather Energy launches ‘OATs for Champions’ in response to Rajiv Bajaj’s dig, Ola joins in too!

At the launch of the Pulsar 250 range in Pune, Rajiv Bajaj had made a couple of fearless statements like Champions eat OATS (Ola Ather Tork SmartE) for breakfast and he would rather bet on BET (Bajaj Enfield TVS). Here's how Ather Energy and Ola reacted.

By:Updated: Oct 30, 2021 9:24 PM

Rajiv Bajaj is known to make some bold statements and the latest ones from him came at the launch of the new Pulsar 250 range in Pune. The MD of Bajaj Auto was asked at the launch event about EVs and start-ups to which he said that he would rather bet on BET (Bajaj Enfield TVS) and the reason is that legacy two-wheeler companies have demonstrated their capabilities. He further stated that “among startups the biggest is Ola but they haven’t produced or sold anything. Ather we enormously respect.” Moreover, the top honcho went on to say that we (Bajaj Auto) are Champions and Champions eat oats for breakfast. He added that by OATS, he means Ola, Ather, Tork and SmartE. The aforementioned statements created enough buzz on the web and as expected, Ather Energy has now responded to these, sparking a fun banter.

Just a day after Rajiv Bajaj made those statements, the Bengaluru-based electric scooter start-up posted a picture of an oats packet on social media with the caption – “Launching our new line of products for a quicker and smarter start to the day — OATs for champions Bowl with spoon. Recommended by experts.” What followed at the end of the post was a hashtag – #NationalOatmealDay. Moreover, Tarun Mehta, Ather Energy’s Co-Founder and CEO also stated on Twitter about how the BET and OATS acronyms by Rajiv Bajaj made his day and he added that there is never a dull moment in this industry.

Ola Electric was also not behind in reacting to Bajaj’s statements. Bhavish Aggarwal, took part in this banter, though indirectly. The Ola CEO retweeted a tweet that mentioned how Chetak is not even in the competition with Ola and Ather electric scooters. The said tweet compared the sales numbers of Chetak, Ather and Ola e-scooters and highlighted the fact that how Ola Electric sold ~90k scooters in one window even before a single unit rolled out of the factory while Ather sold 1,800 EVs in July alone.

Enjoyed this fun banter? Do let us know your thoughts!

