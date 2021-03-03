Zypp Electric partners with BigBasket, Grofers & more: Sets up 50 battery swapping stations

Established in 2017, Zypp Electric currently has a fleet of over 1,500 EVs and is operational in major cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, and Jaipur.

By:March 3, 2021 6:27 PM

 

Zypp Electric has partnered with 20+ grocery, e-retail & food tech players like BigBasket, Grofers, Modern Bazaar, Spencers and more. Moreover, the last-mile EV delivery service provider has deployed over 1,000 trained professionals to cater to the needs of the segment. Zypp has developed electric scooters that can carry a weight of upto 200 kgs. In addition, Zypp says that it has a team of highly-skilled delivery personnel who are capable of effectively communicating with customers. Moreover, the company has set up over 50 battery swapping stations to ensure that turnaround times are no more than a few minutes.

Between April to December 2020, the company’s EVs have removed 21,15,020 Kgs of carbon pollution from the air.  Established in 2017, Zypp Electric currently has a fleet of over 1,500 EVs and is operational in major cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, and Jaipur. The company aims at continual expansion and further disrupting the last-mile delivery industry via the widespread use of electric vehicles across the country.

Speaking on this, Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO – Zypp Electric said that grocery delivery is new and interesting segment with a specific demand of a robust fleet, time-bound delivery and heavy loads. He says that Zypp is constantly connecting with like-minded entities to further the idea of large-scale EV deployment for fleet operations throughout India. He also stated that the company has created special solutions catered to the grocery segment and its partnership with BigBasket, Grofers, and Spencers is a huge step towards our goal. Zypp endeavors to expand its services to other cities as well and partner with organizations, businesses, kirana stores from all regions to take the idea of a carbon-free India forward.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Alpine F1's stunning Metallic Blue 2021 livery revealed ahead of Silverstone shakedown

Alpine F1's stunning Metallic Blue 2021 livery revealed ahead of Silverstone shakedown

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV's India launch postponed to this date: 22 showrooms made EV-ready

Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV's India launch postponed to this date: 22 showrooms made EV-ready

Hyundai Bayon SUV unveiled: i20 Active replacement gets mild hybrid tech, bigger touchscreen

Hyundai Bayon SUV unveiled: i20 Active replacement gets mild hybrid tech, bigger touchscreen

MG's Nexon EV rival in the works: Developing new 500 km battery pack

MG's Nexon EV rival in the works: Developing new 500 km battery pack

Car discounts in March 2021: Up to Rs 32,000 off on Honda Amaze, WR-V

Car discounts in March 2021: Up to Rs 32,000 off on Honda Amaze, WR-V

Tata Signa 3118.T launched as India's first 3-axle 6x2 truck with 31-tonne GVW: Specs, features and more!

Tata Signa 3118.T launched as India's first 3-axle 6x2 truck with 31-tonne GVW: Specs, features and more!

Volvo C40 Recharge EV breaks cover: Swedes to go full EV by 2030

Volvo C40 Recharge EV breaks cover: Swedes to go full EV by 2030

Renault Kiger makes a smashing entry: More than 1,100 units delivered on first day of sale

Renault Kiger makes a smashing entry: More than 1,100 units delivered on first day of sale

New EV battery from Log 9 claims ultra-fast charge in 15 minutes!

New EV battery from Log 9 claims ultra-fast charge in 15 minutes!

India needs to be industry-ready for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles: PM Modi

India needs to be industry-ready for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles: PM Modi

Okinawa Oki100 electric bike teased: Ducati-Monster-lookalike EV to be launched soon

Okinawa Oki100 electric bike teased: Ducati-Monster-lookalike EV to be launched soon

Maruti Suzuki adds 200 new service touchpoints in 2020-21: Total tally now at 4,000+

Maruti Suzuki adds 200 new service touchpoints in 2020-21: Total tally now at 4,000+

Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Yamaha R15 V3 gets costlier in India by this much

100% locally-made Detel EV coming soon: Brand to raise Rs 150cr investment by end-2021

100% locally-made Detel EV coming soon: Brand to raise Rs 150cr investment by end-2021

Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 launched: Price, colours, changes explained

Kawasaki Ninja 300 BS6 launched: Price, colours, changes explained

Hyundai Creta once again India's top-selling SUV in February: New i20 sales on the rise

Hyundai Creta once again India's top-selling SUV in February: New i20 sales on the rise

100 Tata Safari SUVs delivered in one day in Delhi: Reincarnated icon receives great response

100 Tata Safari SUVs delivered in one day in Delhi: Reincarnated icon receives great response

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review | Small changes make big difference

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Review | Small changes make big difference

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Honda maintain top spots, Bajaj Auto still biggest exporter!

February 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp, Honda maintain top spots, Bajaj Auto still biggest exporter!

Ford EcoSport SE variant launch soon: New model teaser released

Ford EcoSport SE variant launch soon: New model teaser released