Zypp Electric partners with BigBasket, Grofers & more: Sets up 50 battery swapping stations

Established in 2017, Zypp Electric currently has a fleet of over 1,500 EVs and is operational in major cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, and Jaipur.

Zypp Electric has partnered with 20+ grocery, e-retail & food tech players like BigBasket, Grofers, Modern Bazaar, Spencers and more. Moreover, the last-mile EV delivery service provider has deployed over 1,000 trained professionals to cater to the needs of the segment. Zypp has developed electric scooters that can carry a weight of upto 200 kgs. In addition, Zypp says that it has a team of highly-skilled delivery personnel who are capable of effectively communicating with customers. Moreover, the company has set up over 50 battery swapping stations to ensure that turnaround times are no more than a few minutes.

Between April to December 2020, the company’s EVs have removed 21,15,020 Kgs of carbon pollution from the air. Established in 2017, Zypp Electric currently has a fleet of over 1,500 EVs and is operational in major cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, and Jaipur. The company aims at continual expansion and further disrupting the last-mile delivery industry via the widespread use of electric vehicles across the country.

Speaking on this, Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO – Zypp Electric said that grocery delivery is new and interesting segment with a specific demand of a robust fleet, time-bound delivery and heavy loads. He says that Zypp is constantly connecting with like-minded entities to further the idea of large-scale EV deployment for fleet operations throughout India. He also stated that the company has created special solutions catered to the grocery segment and its partnership with BigBasket, Grofers, and Spencers is a huge step towards our goal. Zypp endeavors to expand its services to other cities as well and partner with organizations, businesses, kirana stores from all regions to take the idea of a carbon-free India forward.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.