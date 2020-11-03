Uber adds e-rickshaws to its platform: Deploys 100 vehicles in Delhi

Uber said the launch is in line with the company's recently announced global commitment to make all rides on its platform 100 per cent emission-free by 2040 through zero-emission vehicles and the integration of public transport and micromobility.

By:November 3, 2020 5:40 PM
now make payments for uber rides with amazon pay, Amazon Pay and Uber ink strategic partnership to boost digital payments in India

Uber on Tuesday said Delhi has become the first Indian city where the ride hailing major has deployed 100 e-rickshaws on its platform. The vehicles have been deployed across 26 Delhi Metro stations, offering riders sustainable mobility solutions for better first and last mile connectivity as well as short distance commutes, a statement said. Riders will be able to book the micromobility product on the Uber app from Tuesday and the service will be available at stations on Delhi Metro’s blue line, including Ashok Park Main, Dabri Mor, ESI Basaidarapur, Janakpuri East and Uttam Nagar East, among others.

“As millions of Indians begin moving again, Uber aims to make urban commutes more affordable, efficient and eco-friendly, helping cities ‘Build back better’. With multimodal service offerings like micromobility and public transit options, all in the Uber app, Delhi residents will now be able to complete their journey seamlessly,” the statement said. Uber said the launch is in line with the company’s recently announced global commitment to make all rides on its platform 100 per cent emission-free by 2040 through zero-emission vehicles and the integration of public transport and micromobility.

According to the 2019 IQAir rankings, Delhi ranks fifth in the list of the most polluted cities in the world. “We are delighted to launch e-rickshaws on Uber’s platform as an efficient and eco-friendly mobility solution, which will help riders complete their urban commute seamlessly. By integrating public transit and greener last mile solutions, we are committed to supporting Delhi’s sustainability and electric goals,” Uber General Manager, North and West India Shiva Shailendran said. In 2019, Uber had partnered with Yulu to launch a pilot offering riders smart and affordable micromobility options in Bengaluru, the statement said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hurry! Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 priced lower than BS4 model for limited period

Hurry! Kawasaki Versys 650 BS6 priced lower than BS4 model for limited period

Nissan Magnite brochure leaked: Engine specs, variants, details revealed

Nissan Magnite brochure leaked: Engine specs, variants, details revealed

Car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Nexon in November 2020

Car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Tata Harrier, Nexon in November 2020

Triumph Trident 660 platform to spawn 2 new bikes: Affordable ADV and adventure sport launch-price-specs

Triumph Trident 660 platform to spawn 2 new bikes: Affordable ADV and adventure sport launch-price-specs

Ducati Multistrada 950S BS6 launched: BMW F900XR rival's price, features

Ducati Multistrada 950S BS6 launched: BMW F900XR rival's price, features

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe launched: Indian built performance SUV priced at Rs 76.7 lakh

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe launched: Indian built performance SUV priced at Rs 76.7 lakh

Honda Amaze, WR-V Exclusive Editions launched: Specs, price, features

Honda Amaze, WR-V Exclusive Editions launched: Specs, price, features

Two-wheeler sales October 2020: Bajaj Auto & Suzuki report highest ever sales, TVS up by 22%

Two-wheeler sales October 2020: Bajaj Auto & Suzuki report highest ever sales, TVS up by 22%

ETO Motors' electric three-wheelers to be made in India: MoU with Telangana government signed

ETO Motors' electric three-wheelers to be made in India: MoU with Telangana government signed

Carmakers enjoy festive season with growth in Oct 2020: Tata, Kia, Maruti in top 5

Carmakers enjoy festive season with growth in Oct 2020: Tata, Kia, Maruti in top 5

Hero Electric scooters get benefits of up to Rs 6,000: Cash discounts, exchange benefits & more

Hero Electric scooters get benefits of up to Rs 6,000: Cash discounts, exchange benefits & more

Nissan Magnite production starts: Variants, features, engine options of Maruti Brezza rival revealed

Nissan Magnite production starts: Variants, features, engine options of Maruti Brezza rival revealed

BMW X3 M launched in India at Rs 99.9 lakh: X3 SUV gets M specs and styling

BMW X3 M launched in India at Rs 99.9 lakh: X3 SUV gets M specs and styling

BGauss B8 first ride review: Electric scooter with 70km range, 50kmph top speed experienced

BGauss B8 first ride review: Electric scooter with 70km range, 50kmph top speed experienced

Festive offers on BS6 TVS Ntorq 125: Low EMI, cashback and more schemes listed

Festive offers on BS6 TVS Ntorq 125: Low EMI, cashback and more schemes listed

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: King Khan's expensive car collection has a Bugatti and a Creta too!

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: King Khan's expensive car collection has a Bugatti and a Creta too!

F1 2020: Hamilton wins as Mercedes claim 7th constructors’ championship at Imola

F1 2020: Hamilton wins as Mercedes claim 7th constructors’ championship at Imola

Hyundai India records highest-ever sales in October 2020: Creta, Verna lead the charge

Hyundai India records highest-ever sales in October 2020: Creta, Verna lead the charge

Yamaha apparel and accessories now available on Amazon: Here's what all you can order

Yamaha apparel and accessories now available on Amazon: Here's what all you can order

F1 2020: Bottas pips Hamilton for pole at Imola for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 2020: Bottas pips Hamilton for pole at Imola for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix