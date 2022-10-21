Top 5 electric scooters to buy this Diwali: Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, etc

Here are the top 5 electric scooters which you can consider buying this Diwali. The list includes the likes of the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, etc.

The festive season is one of the best times of the year to purchase a new two-wheeler. During the auspicious month of Diwali, dealers offer some hefty discounts or other benefits to boost their sales. In case you are out in the market to get a new electric scooter this festive season, check out this list of the top 5 electric scooters which you can consider buying this Diwali.

Top 5 electric scooters to buy this Diwali:

Ather 450X

The Ather 450X is a no-nonsense electric scooter that comes loaded with a host of features. It gets a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 6 kW electric motor. This electric scooter is claimed to offer a range of up to 146 km per charge in ideal conditions. The Ather 450X Gen 3 is currently priced at Rs 1.39 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Also Read: Top 5 petrol scooters to buy this Diwali: Activa, NTorq, Aerox, etc

Ola S1 / S1 Pro

Next, we have the Ola S1 and the S1 Pro. Thanks to Diwali offers, they are currently offered at a discounted price of Rs 99,999 and Rs 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom. The Ola S1 gets a 3 kWh Li-ion battery pack that offers a riding range of 141 km while the S1 Pro features a larger 4 kWh unit and is claimed to offer a range of 181 km per charge. Both of them get an 8.5 kW electric motor.

TVS iQube

TVS Motor Company recently updated the iQube electric scooter and it’s now offered in three variants: standard, S, and ST. They are priced from Rs 99,130 to Rs 1.04 lakh, on-road Delhi, but the price of the top-spec ST variant is yet to be revealed. The TVS iQube now gets a battery pack of up to 5.1 kWh and offers a range of up to 145 km per charge, depending on the variant.

Bajaj Chetak

The Bajaj Chetak is a fancy electric scooter with a retro design language. It features a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 3.8kW electric motor. This electric scooter is claimed to run up to 95 km on a single charge in the Eco mode and up to 85 km per charge in the Sport mode. The Bajaj Chetak is currently priced from Rs 1.53 lakh, on-road Delhi.

Hero Vida V1

Finally, the last scooter on this list is the newly launched Hero Vida V1. Hero MotoCorp’s Vida V1 electric scooter is offered in two variants, Plus and Pro, with prices starting at Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom. The Vida V1 Plus and Pro get a 3.44 kWh and a 3.94 kWh removable battery pack, claiming to offer a range of 143 km and 165 km per charge respectively. Both of them get a 6 kW electric motor.

Also Read: Honda City celebrates 25th anniversary in India: A timeline explained

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.