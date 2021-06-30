Tata Motors receives order for 15 Hydrogen Fuel Cell buses from Indian Oil Corp.

The Indian Oil Corp. will use these busses to evaluate the potential of developing hydrogen-based PEM fuel-cell technology in India. The pilot run will be held in real-world application seeing the coaches used on the streets of Delhi NCR.

Tata Starbus EV: Image used for representation only.

Tata Motors has confirmed that it has received an order for 15 hydrogen fuel cell-powered buses from the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL). Tata Motors is one of the largest commercial vehicle players in the Indian market and bus manufacturer. The automaker has won the tender for 15 hydrogen-based proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell buses. These coaches would be used by Indian Oil to evaluate the potential of developing hydrogen-based PEM fuel-cell technology in India. Tata Motors will be delivering the 15 buses within 144 weeks (under 34 months) from the date of signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

S.M.Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil said that this venture would “bring country’s largest fuel supplier and largest commercial vehicle manufacturer on board to take the hydrogen & fuel cell technology to the next level.”

Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors commented that Tata Motors has supplied 215 EV buses under FAME I and won orders for 600 EV buses under FAME II. This order from Indian Oil to supply PEM Fuel Cell buses will further encourage its efforts on alternative sustainable fuels for the future of mobility in India.

Dr SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D), IndianOil also outlined that Indian Oil plans to strengthen the production and supply chain of hydrogen energy in India. It would be setting up approximately 1 tonne/day hydrogen production pilot plants based on “4 innovative pathways” besides collaborating with Tata Motors for fuel cell research.

Tata Motors will collaborate with Indian Oil to undertake R&D projects and further study the potential of Fuel Cell technology for commercial vehicles. It is said to be performed jointly by testing, maintaining and operating of the 15 strong fleet of public transport busses in real-world conditions in Delhi NCR. This means, we will soon have hydrogen-powered busses plying on the streets of Delhi, that willl be refuelled by hydrogen, generated and dispensed by IOCL.

