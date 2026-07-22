To manage the extra rush of passengers travelling between Telangana and Kerala, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced special train services between Charlapalli and Kollam.

The additional services have been introduced to provide more travel options and make the journey smoother and more convenient during the travel season.

The special trains will pass through several important stations across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, making the service accessible to passengers from multiple cities.

Here is the special train schedule, route and stoppages.

Charlapalli–Kollam Special Train: Schedule, Route

Train No. Route Runs On Journey Dates 07195 Charlapalli – Kollam Friday August 14, 21 & 28, 2026; September 4, 2026 07196 Kollam – Charlapalli Saturday August 15, 22 & 29, 2026; September 5, 2026

The special trains between Charlapalli and Kollam (Train No. 07195) will run on August 14, 21 and 28, and September 4, 2026. The special train will operate four services, with departures every Friday.

The return service, from Kollam to Charlapalli (Train No. 07196), will operate on August 15, 22, and 29, and September 5, 2026. This train will also operate four services, with departures every Saturday.

Key stoppages and route

The Charlapalli–Kollam special train will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Podanur, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanasseri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam and Karunagappalli before reaching Kollam.

On the return journey, the Kollam–Charlapalli special train will halt at Kayankulam, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Changanasseri, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Bapatla, Tenali, Guntur, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda before arriving at Charlapalli.