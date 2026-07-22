Road travel in Uttar Pradesh is set for another major upgrade. On Tuesday (July 21,2026) , the state Cabinet approved four new expressway projects worth more than Rs 47,000 crore, aimed at improving connectivity across the state.

The projects include the Agra–Lucknow–Purvanchal Link Expressway, Agra–Lucknow–Ganga Link Expressway, the Vindhya Expressway and the Vindhya–Purvanchal Spur Link.

Together, these expressways will link major road corridors, reduce travel time and improve connectivity between several districts in Uttar Pradesh.

The projects were approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and are expected to boost both infrastructure and economic development.

Rs. 4,775 cr Agra–Lucknow–Purvanchal Link Expressway

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved the revised and final Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Agra–Lucknow–Purvanchal Link Expressway.

The 50.98-km greenfield expressway will connect the Agra–Lucknow Expressway with the Purvanchal Expressway.

It will be built as a six-lane access-controlled corridor, expandable to eight lanes in the future, under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model at an estimated cost of Rs 4,775.84 crore.

Rs 7,488 cr Agra–Lucknow–Ganga Link Expressway

The Cabinet has also approved the Agra–Lucknow–Ganga Link Expressway, a 90.84-km greenfield corridor connecting the Agra–Lucknow Expressway with the Ganga Expressway via Farrukhabad.

The six-lane expressway, which can be expanded to eight lanes later, will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 7,488.74 crore.

VIDEO | Lucknow: Addressing a press conference after the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet meeting, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said the cabinet has approved the six-lane Vindhya Expressway project, expandable to eight lanes. The 333-km expressway will connect… pic.twitter.com/R8ECA9BcAq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2026

Rs 26,315 cr Vindhya Expressway

The Cabinet has approved the alignment of the proposed Vindhya Expressway, a 333-km six-lane corridor that can be expanded to eight lanes.

The expressway will begin from the terminal point of the Ganga Expressway in Prayagraj and connect Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra.

The project is expected to cost around Rs 26,315 crore and is targeted for completion within 36 months.

VIDEO | Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved 18 key proposals on July 21. Among the key proposals, the cabinet cleared the Rani Laxmibai Scooty scheme, the Vindhya Expressway and the Vindhya–Purvanchal Spur Link projects and the… pic.twitter.com/WG1DeXewnV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 21, 2026

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Rs 9,039 cr Vindhya–Purvanchal Spur Link

Another major project approved by the Cabinet is the Vindhya–Purvanchal Spur Link (Option-1), with an estimated cost of Rs 9,039 crore. The new link will connect Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Chandauli, further improving road connectivity in eastern Uttar Pradesh.