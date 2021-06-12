New 1000hp Tesla Model S Plaid is the quickest production car ever: Mind-blowing acceleration!

The new flagship Tesla electric vehicle is now the new Tesla Model S Plaid which boasts an astounding acceleration time of under 2 seconds. Here’s how it writes the future of automobiles.

Tesla has broken the internet along with a few records. After much anticipation, the Tesla Model S Plaid electric vehicle is ready for customer deliveries. Elon Musk, Tesla CEO recently took to Twitter to announce the cancellation of plans for Plaid+. But promised the Model S Plaid and Musk has delivered. The astonishing stats of the new Model S Plaid include a max power of 1006hp, a 0-60mph (0-96.5 km/h) in just 1.99 seconds, and a top speed of 322km/h. As Tesla announced deliveries of the new Model S Plaid, you can watch the four-door sedan do the acceleration in the video below to be astonished.

However, the 1.99 second acceleration time is to be taken with a tiny grain of salt. In the US, automakers tend to exploit the 1-foot rollout rule that accounts for the launch control systems. That means that the time is calculated after the car has moved 1 foot, which is essentially a rolling start. However, the Model S Plaid is rated to deliver 627kms of driving range, but it would drop down to 560kms with the optional 21-inch wheels. To achieve those golden number though, the Plaid needs to be equipped with the ordering an optional package with different wheels and tires.

The battery pack in the new Model S Plaid has been revised and optimised. Musk said that they are the most advanced to date. However, the capacity of the battery pack is not revealed as yet. With DC 250kW fast charging, it can replenish 301 km in 15 minutes which his also astounding. It is also the first Tesla to feature three permanent magnet motors for its all-wheel-drive layout with torque vectoring.

The cabin has also been tricked out. The interior is minimalist with only a yoke-steering wheel with touch controls for the driver. In the centre is a large touchscreen that controls nearly everything on the electric vehicle. The rear seats have been worked on to allow for more room for passengers but also feature a new 8-inch entertainment screen. Tesla says that it is now compatible with The latest gaming systems like the Sony PS5 and Microsoft XBox Series X. You can’t put a price on all that, but Tesla has and the number is $131,000 (~Rs 95.94 lakh). So it’s not only the acceleration that will cause you to tear up, the price will do the same.

