Exclusive! Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter leaked: Price, top speed, range & key details out

Gemopai will be coming out with Miso mini electric scooter soon and we have some exclusive info. Here's what all it will offer.

Published: May 25, 2020 9:59:06 PM

Gemopai will be coming up with a mini electric scooter soon that will be called Miso. The company will be promoting the scooter as India’s first social distancing bike and the same will be launched considering the ‘increasing need of personal mobility’ as per the company. The upcoming Gemopai Miso will also have a load carrier version that will primarily be aimed at B2B business and delivery partners.

As one can see in the image, the Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter will come with a basic design with minimum bodywork. The scooter will be launched with multiple candy colour options. Upfront, the scooter gets a hexagonal shaped headlamp cluster and the same will be adjustable. The Miso will come with drum brakes at both ends with alloy wheels that have been given a diamond-cut treatment in order to look more premium and appealing.

The Miso will be a low speed scooter and hence, one can expect a top speed of 25 to 30 kmph. Now coming to the range, the mini scooter will be able to cover a maximum of 65 to 70 km on a single full charge. Now, digging into some more details of the Gemopai Miso, the mini scooter will come with a 1 KW battery that will be coupled to a 250W electric motor.

Last but definitely not the least, the upcoming Gemopai Miso will be launched in India in the coming days at an expected price of close to Rs 45,000. The scooter will be sold through the company’s network of 60 dealers across India.

Gemopai says that the upcoming Miso electric scooter will be a complete make-in-India product with the only exception being the battery cells used. That said, the product is in line with PM Modi’s call for driving in maximum localisation in the country i.e. local products.

More details on the Gemopai Miso mini electric scooter to be out soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.

