eBikeGO to deploy 120 Hero Electric scooters in six cities: To procure 1,000 units by next year

As part of its 360-degree mobility solution, Hero Electric will provide service support through its 600+ dealer network along with a dedicated relationship manager and technical team.

By:December 28, 2020 1:01 PM
Hero Electric today announced its partnership with electric mobility start-up eBikeGO, under which the company has supplied the first 120 electric two-wheelers out of the 1,000 planned for the next financial year. eBikeGO is deploying these bikes for last-mile logistics on a per delivery model and to individual consumers on a monthly rental model across cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Amritsar, and Jaipur.

As part of its 360-degree mobility solution, Hero Electric will provide service support through its 600+ dealer network along with a dedicated relationship manager and technical team for maximum uptime. The company recently launched Nyx-HX under the “City Speed” variants, which promise low running cost, high load-carrying capability, intercity range, and various other customisable features.

Founded in 2017, Mumbai-based eBikeGO offers electric bikes on subscription in five cities that include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Amritsar, and Jaipur. The electric mobility start-up started with 640 users in 2017 and is now providing mobility solutions in eight cities to more than 18,000 users, has covered over 4 million km, and claims to have saved over 1,92,000 kg of carbon emissions. The IoT-powered electric bikes offer pollution-free and low-cost rides with a speed of 55 km/hr with a charge of two hours.

With this partnership, Hero Electric looks forward to leveraging the reach eBikeGO brings to further transform the space and bring more electric vehicles on road, Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric said.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, stated that with the introduction of versatile bikes like Nyx with a flexible range, Hero Electric is getting a flurry of interest from the different segments of B2B customers, may it be deliveries, rentals, or bike-sharing.

ebikeGO is on a mission to disrupt the way last-mile delivery happens in India, with its unique smart electric scooter utilisation model that provides for a transformation of the erstwhile delivery ecosystem. The company’s strategic alliance with Hero Electric will play a pivotal role in the mass adoption of electric two-wheelers in India, Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder, and CEO, eBikeGO, said.

