Diwali discounts: Up to Rs 15,000 off on Ola, EVeium, GT Force e-scooters

This Diwali, one can get discounts of up to Rs 15,000 on electric scooters. Ola is offering Rs 10,000 off on the S1 Pro while EVeium and GT Force are providing benefits of up to Rs 15,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

The festive season is already here and to boost their sales in this auspicious month, new-age electric two-wheeler manufacturers have rolled-out lucrative discount offers. This Diwali, one can get discounts of up to Rs 15,000 on electric scooters. Ola is offering Rs 10,000 off on the S1 Pro while EVeium and GT Force are providing benefits of up to Rs 15,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. Here are some more details.

Diwali discounts on electric scooters

Ola S1 and S1 Pro

Ola Electric is offering a Rs 10,000 discount on its flagship S1 Pro electric scooter. The Ola S1 Pro, which generally retails at Rs 1.40 lakh, is currently available for Rs 1.30 lakh. Moreover, the company has extended the introductory price benefit on the S1 and it will continue to retail at Rs 99,999, all prices ex-showroom and valid till Diwali 2022.

Also Read: Hero Vida V1 Plus vs V1 Pro electric scooter: Variants explained

EVeium electric scooters

EVeium Smart Mobility has rolled out massive discounts of up to Rs 15,400 on its e-scooters. Its Cosmo EV which generally retails at Rs 1.39 lakh is currently available for Rs 1.26 lakh. The Comet EV is now available for Rs 1.69 lakh (Rs 15,000 off) and the Czar EV which retails at Rs 2.07 lakh is currently available for Rs 1.92 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. This discount offer is valid till October 31, 2022.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

GT Force electric scooters

GT Force is offering Rs 5,000 off on the GT Prime Plus and the GT Flying electric scooters. While the GT Prime Plus generally retails at Rs 56,692, buyers can currently get it for Rs 51,692. Moreover, the original price of the GT Flying e-scooter is Rs 52,500, but currently, it is available for Rs 47,500, all prices ex-showroom. This offer is also valid till October 31, 2022.

Watch Video | Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter First Look:

Also Read: BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled with 521 km range: Launch next month

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.