The Bombing of Pan Am 103

Netflix

Releases: July 30

The Bombing of Pan Am 103 is a gripping dramatisation of one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in aviation history. The series revisits the 1988 Lockerbie bombing, tracing the investigation that followed the destruction of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland, which killed 270 people. Blending factual events with personal stories, it explores the determination of investigators, the grief of victims’ families, and the complex international pursuit of justice.

Snoopy Presents: There’s No Place Like Home, Snoopy

Apple TV

Releases: July 31

After returning from a memorable adventure, Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the Peanuts gang discover that home is more than a place — it is where friendships, family, and cherished memories thrive. As everyone adjusts to unexpected changes, they work together to support one another through moments of uncertainty and excitement. The animated special celebrates belonging and gratitude.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Theatres

Releases: July 31

The fourth Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes place four years after the events of No Way Home. The world still doesn’t remember who Peter Parker is, and so Peter (Tom Holland) has continued with his crime-fighting duties as Spider-Man. However, when a new threat emerges, he must team up with other allies, while also dealing with a potentially dangerous evolution of his powers. Also starring Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Zendaya.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

Prime Video

Releases: July 31

Gotham City faces a new wave of corruption as Batman confronts increasingly dangerous criminals. Commissioner Gordon and Barbara Gordon navigate political pressure, while familiar allies and enemies evolve in unexpected ways. As powerful crime syndicates, masked villains, and hidden conspiracies collide, Bruce Wayne is forced to question whether fear alone can save the city.