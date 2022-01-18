Auto component company ZF launches CV solutions division

The new CV division combines ZF’s former commercial vehicle technology and commercial control systems divisions, which was formed through ZF’s May 2020 acquisition of WABCO.

German auto component company ZF on Monday announced the start of its new commercial vehicle (CV) solutions division. This makes ZF Commercial Vehicle Solutions (ZF CVS) among the largest commercial vehicle suppliers globally. This change will also be reflected in India, which has been identified as a key growth market for ZF.

The new CV division combines ZF’s former commercial vehicle technology and commercial control systems divisions, which was formed through ZF’s May 2020 acquisition of WABCO. P Kaniappan will be heading the CVS business in India. ZF acquired a majority stake in WABCO India last year and had been working on the integration of WABCO into the ZF Group.

The ZF Group has been consolidating its various business in India as part of their ‘Refresh India’ strategy. This included repositioning of ZF Brand identity in the country, higher levels of localisation, design-to-market-solutions and introducing advanced global technological solutions at an affordable value for the Indian market.

ZF’s business is India is headquartered in Pune. Suresh KV leads the entire ZF business in the country as president of ZF India. ZF operates in India through three subsidiaries, four joint venture partners and eight engineering centres. ZF India has a multi-product facility based at Chakan in Pune and in 18 other manufacturing locations across India, with products such as transmissions, axle systems, chassis and suspension components for CVs and provides powertrain, chassis and safety devices for light vehicles.

Kaniappan said they would be helping shape the future of commercial transport systems in India by leveraging synergies with the ZF group to make CVs more efficient, safe, connected, intelligent and automated. ZF was preparing for next-generation mobility, with the automotive industry moving towards an increasingly autonomous, connected and electrified (ACE) future. ZF’s CVS division supplies components and control systems with four technology domains — vehicle motion control, integrated safety, automated driving and electric mobility.