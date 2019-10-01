Volkswagen Polo and Vento drive growth in September 2019: Records 4% increase after model updates

Volkswagen India has seen an increase in demand for the recently updated Polo and Vento models. Volkswagen India sold 2,550 units in the month of September 2019 in which the German automaker recorded a 4% growth in sales for the Polo and Vento models at a time when the automotive industry is undergoing its toughest times yet.

In the month of July 2019, Volkswagen India had reported overall growth in sales by 2.2% with 2,521 units sold, compared to 2,466 unit sales from the corresponding month in 2018. At that time as well, Volkswagen stated that the Polo was the model which drove the sales growth for the brand.

While the sales numbers for September 2018 stood at 3,217 cars, compared to the 2,550 cars sold this year, the manufacturer did not record overall growth in sales for the month. However, the updates to the Polo and Vento which were made in the first week of September in addition to attractive offerings like standard 4-year warranty packages, along with 5-year warranty packages for the diesel models seem to have attracted buyers to the brand.

The overall sales for the entire automotive industry is recorded in red and it is currently seeing its worst times in sales and demand as the Indian economy is on the verge of a crisis. Most manufacturers are launching new generations cars into the market to try and battle the odds. In the case of Volkswagen, the German manufacturer recently updated the Polo and Vento models both of which have been in production for nearly a decade. The Polo celebrated 10 years in India, while the Vento was launched nine years ago. Without a full generation change, the Polo and Vento models seem to continue to record growth in sales for the manufacturer.

Over the last decade of the existence of the Polo and Vento, VW India has been regularly updating both models. The latest update to the models was made in early September, featuring a tweaked exterior styling which seems to be inspired from the Polo GTI hot hatch model. This was in addition to the GT Line variants which offer a sportier appearance to the Polo and Vento models. The styling changes made to both models were, in addition, the convenience features which are now included like rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, new tail lamps, new alloy wheel designs and more.

As a part of the Volkswagen Group’s strategy for the Indian market, the Skoda brand will be spearheading the India 2.0 strategy with new models based on the MQB-A0 IN platform. The next-generation Volkswagen Polo for the Indian market will be based on and designed from scratch on the MQB-A0 IN.