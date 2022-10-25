Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV revealed: Claims 296bhp, 500kms range

Kia EV rival, the Skoda Enyaq iV vRS is rumoured to arrive in UK showrooms by 2023.

The Skoda Enyaq iV vRS is the brand’s second performance variant and claims to be more practical than its sibling. Consider it to be Skoda’s response to the Volkswagen ID 4GTX.

Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV: Battery and range

The Enyaq iV vRS draws power from the same 82kWh battery as its sibling which produces 295bhp of power and a peak torque of 458Nm. The electric car claims to accelerate to triple-digit speed from a standstill in 6.5 seconds with a top speed limited to 178kmph.

Talking about range, 500 kms is the number promised by Skoda and using a fast charger, the EV can juice up from 10% to 80% in just 36 minutes.

At 585 litres, the Skoda Enyaq iV vRS boasts of more space with 15 litres extra (in comparison to its sibling) in the boot itself. Claims to be spacious enough for 5 people.

The Enyaq iV vRS gets five driving modes named eco, comfort, normal, sport and traction which are open to customisation as per the driving profile.

Skoda Enyaq iV vRS electric SUV: Design

The electric SUV gets a sporty design with gloss-black front aprons, door mirrors, window frames and rear diffuser along with the brand’s ‘crystal face’ front grille. It gets 131 LEDs illuminating the grille as standard.

The cabin gets faux leather treatment and corbonfibre effect on the dashboard and door panel, complemented by a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment claiming to be the largest in any Skoda model. It also features a 5.3-inch digital cockpit with sat-nav and driving details.

The Skoda Enyaq iV vRS is expected to be priced slightly higher than its sibling which costs Rs. 48.6 lakh (£51,885) in the UK.