Remembering Diego Maradona: FIFA Player of the 20th Century and his love for cars

There's a story behind Diego Maradona and black Ferrari Testarossa which he acquired shortly after becoming champion of the world with Argentina in Mexico 1986.

Nov 26, 2020
diego maradona carsPhoto: World Today News

‘He was an unparalleled magician’ – from one champion to another, Cristiano Ronaldo joined the world to mourn the untimely death of Diego Maradona at 60 years of age on Wednesday. Considered the greatest footballer of all time alongside Pele, Maradano was best known for leading Argentina to lift the 1986 World Cup. Express Drives today joins the world in remembering a true legend and to pay him a tribute through the cars he had. Maradona loved a great set of wheels and he owned several exotics over the decades.

Bought in 1982, Maradona’s first car was a Fiat Europa 128 CLS and also the last in the quiet months before he headed to and unlocked stardom in Europe. He sold it in 1984 and it was last known to be in Salto, Buenos Aires in 2009.

The Argentine football legend was only 19-years-old back in the 1980s when he bought a Porsche 924 – a 125 hp sports car – which he sold before he moved to Spanish club Barcelona. The Porsche has been in the hands of some serious collectors. A real hero for fans in his home country of Argentina, Maradona was gifted a Mercedes-Benz 500 SLC with a 237 hp V8. The SLC was also sold as a collector’s item in 2011.

The Ferrari of Naples: Maradona asked for a black Ferrari shortly after becoming world champion. The Italian maker of exotic cars only did their cars in red though. The car was paid for by Corrado Ferlaino, President of Napoli at the time. “It was worth $430,000 but I spent double the expense and added $130,000 to the painting,” Ferlaino was quoted by Marca.

Thus, came home a black Ferrari Testarossa. Maradona also requested a Ferrari F-40 but for this one, Ferrari did not agree to paint it black. The F-40 did not come with a music system or air-conditioning either for it was a sports car.

Maradona’s representative Guillermo Coppola was quoted as saying “Diego asked about the stereo and I told him it didn’t have one… it’s a race car. No air conditioning, nothing, and he said ‘well, put it all in your …”.

