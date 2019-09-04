New Volkswagen Polo, Vento launched: Updated design, BS-VI ready engines but same price

Volkswagen India has launched the facelift versions of the Polo and Vento. The updated Polo range starts from Rs 5.8 lakh and goes to Rs 9.31 lakh, ex-showroom. The GT Line Polo petrol is for Rs 9.76 lakh while the diesel is for Rs 9.8 lakh. The new Vento range is priced between Rs 8.76-14.49 lakh. The petrol and diesel GT lines are for Rs 13.17 and 14.49 lakh respectively. This time around, the changes are more prominent. This includes slight tinkering with the looks. However, the bigger news is about the current crop of engines which have been made BS-VI compliant. Volkswagen is also giving five-year warranty on all its diesel products. There are more benefits with the service as well as warranty offerings as well.

A new honeycombe grille has made its way to the Polo and Vento. VW designers have tried to ensure that the car looks low and sportier. A new rocker panel is added on the side and there are graphics too. The car is inspired by the GTi line. At the rear, one will see the LED-styled lights. There is also a new diffuser. On the same note, there are new colour schemes including a sunset red.

There is also a new VW connect on Highline Plus trims. This includes a trip tracker, roadside assistance, fuel cost monitoring and more. Unlike other connectivity solutions, this is a dongle-based option. It connects via Bluetooth and hence can be shared between different VW cars in the family with information being easily accessible from the user's smartphone.

The engines have been made BS-VI ready well before the April 2020 deadline. This includes the 76PS/95Nm 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol, the 105PS 1.2-litre turbo petrol and the 90PS or 110PS 1.5-litre turbo diesel. However, the actual rollout of these engines will begin closer to the April 1 deadline. Moreover, the company is looking at the GST reduction to further aid it's operations.