New Mercedes-Benz EQB electric SUV – All you need to know

Mercedes-Benz is ready to launch its fourth all-electric vehicle for India, the Mercedes-Benz EQB. Here’s all you need to know about the new Mercedes-Benz EQB electric SUV.

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is on a roll with its electric vehicle portfolio, and after recently launching the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ and the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC, the carmaker is gearing up to launch the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQB in India.

No doubt that electric Mercedes vehicles are becoming popular in India, and here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQB.

Design

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQB is based on the carmaker’s GLB SUV platform. The SUV gets Mercedes’ signature EQ grille finished in black, with the logo in the middle. The headlights from either side are connected with a strip running across the front grille setting it apart from its ICE counterpart. Towards the rear, the two tail lamps are also connected, continuing the theme.

The Mercedes-Benz EQB features blue highlights on both bumpers and alloy wheels, further showcasing its electric drivetrain.

Battery specifications

Globally, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is offered in two trims: 300 and 350. The Mercedes-Benz EQB variants are all-wheel-drive that have a motor powering each axle. The 300 makes 225 bhp and 390 Nm of torque, and the EQB 350 makes 288 bhp and 520 Nm of torque.

The Mercedes-Benz EQB is powered by a 66.7 kWh battery pack that Mercedes-Benz claims a WLTP range of 407 km, while in the real world, expect a drop of ~30 per cent. The battery pack can be charged to 80 per cent in 32 minutes using a DC fast charger, while an 11 kW AC charger takes 5 hours 45 minutes to charge fully, and a 7.4 kW AC charger does the same in a little over 9 hours.

Interior and features

When launched, the new Mercedes-Benz EQB will be a seven-seater, and the interior features a grey finish with blue accents to highlight its electric power train. The EQB gets two 10.25-inch digital displays, of which one acts as the infotainment system and the other as the instrument console.

The new EQB will come with all the bells and whistles one would expect such as smartphone connectivity, navigation, voice control, connected car tech, panoramic roof, powered seats, brake assist, crosswind assist, 7 airbags, brake energy regeneration, and surround view system amongst others.

India launch and price

The Mercedes-Benz EQB India launch is expected to happen sometime in December, with deliveries starting early next year. When launched, the Mercedes-Benz EQB can be expected to carry a price tag of ~Rs 80 lakh ex-showroom.