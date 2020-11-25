New Mahindra Thar scores big in Global NCAP crash tests: 4 stars make it the safest off-roader

The Mahindra Thar scored a fabulous four stars in both adult as well as child crash safety tests conducted by Global NCAP. This version that was tested had dual airbags and ABS with EBD, something Mahindra offers as standard.

By:Updated: Nov 25, 2020 4:25 PM

In what will definitely persuade customers to buy India-made and designed products is the crash test safety rating. Both Tata Motors and Mahindra have proved their mettle with fantastic scores for their products time and again. Mahindra has now added another feather to its cap. The new Mahindra Thar has scored four stars in Global NCAP crash safety tests. The four stars stand good for both adult as well as child crash safety protection. This version that was tested had dual airbags and ABS with EBD. GNCAP noted that the protection for the head as well as neck of the adult crash dummies was good. While the driver chest showed adequate protection, the co-passenger’s showed good protection. The driver’s knees showed marginal protection while those of the passenger recorded good. It was noted that the body shell of the car was stable and at the same time capable of withstanding further loadings.

In the same vein, the footwell post the crash was rated as unstable. Seat belt pretensioners as well as ISOFIX child seat mounts were also offered as standard with the car. Three point seat belts for all occupants further added to the safety cocoon. The adult dummy scored 12.52 points out of 17 whereas the child one scored 41.11 out of 49. Tests on the new Thar were conducted by GNCAP in Germany.

Mahindra hasn’t looked back since the XUV300 scored five stars in crash safety tests conducted by GNCAP. The Marazzo followed it with a solid four stars. It is indeed heartening to know that these products are coming from the same company that had the zero star Scorpio. That they have come a long way is an understatement.

There are rear parking sensors, speed alert warning, built-in rollcage with the new Mahindra Thar. The SUV was launched on October 2, 2020 and since then has run into waiting periods. There is a choice of petrol/diesel engines as well as automatic and manual transmissions with the SUV.

