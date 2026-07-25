The Commonwealth Games 2026 are underway in Glasgow, with India fielding a contingent led by Olympic champions and medal contenders such as Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Borgohain. While Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV hold the official broadcast rights in India, fans without a SonyLIV subscription also have ways to catch the action live.

Here’s a complete guide to watching the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India without paying for a SonyLIV subscription.

How to watch on DD Sports for free

The easiest way to watch the Commonwealth Games 2026 without a SonyLIV subscription is through DD Sports, which is broadcasting the Games live on the DD Free Dish platform. Viewers with a DD Free Dish connection can watch India’s medal events without any additional subscription charges.

How to watch on Sony Sports TV channels

If you already have a cable or DTH connection that includes Sony Sports channels, you do not need a SonyLIV subscription.

The Games are being broadcast live on:

Sony Sports Ten 2

Sony Sports Ten 2 HD

Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary)

Sony Sports Ten 3 HD

Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada commentary)

Simply tune into the appropriate Sony Sports channel through your television provider.

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SonyLIV remains the official streaming platform

For viewers who prefer watching on smartphones, tablets or laptops, SonyLIV remains the official digital streaming platform for the Commonwealth Games 2026. However, access requires an active SonyLIV subscription.

India’s biggest stars at Glasgow 2026

India will compete across eight able-bodied sports and five para sports, with athletics expected to dominate attention.

Some of the biggest Indian names competing include:

Neeraj Chopra

Mirabai Chanu

Lovlina Borgohain

Gurindervir Singh

Animesh Kujur

Murali Sreeshankar

Tajinderpal Singh Toor

Parul Chaudhary

Gulveer Singh

The country is also represented in gymnastics, swimming, cycling, lawn bowls, judo, para athletics, para powerlifting, para swimming, para cycling and 3×3 wheelchair basketball.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 dates

The Glasgow Commonwealth Games run from July 23 to August 2, with competition taking place across four venues within an eight-mile sporting corridor in Glasgow.

India will look to add to its rich Commonwealth Games legacy, having won more than 500 medals across previous editions.