Mumbai dazzles with Red Bull Formula 1 showrun 

Oracle Red Bull Racing showcased its RB7 formula 1 car in Mumbai on March 12, 2023, scintillating a very iconic weekend. 13-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard zipped through the city’s Bandra Bandstand in the 2011 formula one season car. On the 1-km stretch of the sea-facing Bandra Bandstand, Coulthard provided a glimpse of the incredible output of the Oracle Red Bull racing car to the throngs of crowds that gathered there.

The Oracle Red Bull RB7 is an eight-cylinder, 2,400cc engine car producing peak power of 750 bhp. This particular racecar is quite special to India as it won the first-ever Indian Grand Prix at Buddh International Circuit in 2011. It registered a total of 12 wins out of 19 races during that season.

David Coulthard, on his third visit to India for the Red Bull Showrun said that it was always good to be back in India. Speaking about the spectacular engineering of the RB7, Coulthard said, “If you look at the rear of this car (RB7) you can see how small and tightly packaged it is. It is a beautiful piece of engineering art. It is very nimble, feels like an extension of your body.”

13-time Grand Prix winner David Coulthard.

The Showrun was flagged off by Poonam Mahajan, Honorable Member of Parliament – Mumbai North Central along with Ashish Shelar, Honorable Member of Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra.