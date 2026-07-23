Infosys named Ashiss Kumar Dash, a three-decade company veteran, as its next Chief Executive Officer. Dash will take over as Managing Director and CEO from April 1, 2027, succeeding Salil Parekh, whose second term at the helm comes to a close that day. The appointment was made alongside the company’s announcement of Q1FY27 financials.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys board selected Dash for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval. Here is a look at the man who will lead the company through its next phase.

“Our industry is entering a period of considerable change. The Board was clear that our next CEO needed to combine the ability to drive bold transformation with the judgment to preserve the values and customer trust that have always distinguished Infosys,” Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of the Board, Infosys, said.

“It gives me great pleasure that we have an internal leader as our next CEO,” he added.

Who is Ashiss Kumar Dash, Infosys’ CEO-designate?

Dash has been with Infosys for more than 30 years, working across customer-facing businesses, delivery and global operations in multiple geographies. He currently serves as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy and Enterprise Sustainability, a portfolio spanning more than a dozen industry verticals that serves Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients. He also leads the company’s sustainability business, as per Infosys.

According to the company, Dash has focused during his tenure on driving transformation strategies, institutionalising innovation and AI-led re-imagination within his teams, alongside delivering revenue growth for his business group.

“Technology is entering a new era, with AI fundamentally reshaping how businesses operate and create value. Infosys begins this next phase from a position of enormous strength—with a clearly articulated AI strategy, exceptional talent, deep client relationships, and values that have earned the trust of customers globally,” Ashiss Kumar Dash, CEO Designate, Infosys, said.

“My commitment is to build on those strengths while accelerating innovation, expanding our capabilities and helping our clients succeed in an increasingly AI-driven world. Together with the outstanding leadership team, all my colleagues, customers and partners, I look forward to shaping the next chapter of Infosys’ journey and creating enduring value for all our stakeholders,”

What role does Ashiss Kumar Dash currently hold at Infosys?

Dash holds board positions at two Infosys subsidiaries, Infosys Public Services, which serves public sector organisations in North America, and MRE Consulting LLC. He is also a trustee of Infosys Foundation USA, which works to expand computer science and maker education for K-12 students in the United States and to digitally upskill communities.

He has taken part in global forums on energy transition and sustainable development, including the World Economic Forum and the United Nations’ Global Investors for Sustainable Development Alliance.

Education and background

According to the company, Dash is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He has also completed the Global Leadership Program at Stanford University and the Senior Executive Program at London Business School. He is currently based in Los Angeles and says he enjoys running, swimming and practising mindfulness in his time outside work.

“Having worked closely with Dash over many years, I have seen first-hand his integrity, customer focus, and ability to lead through change. He brings a deep understanding of our clients, our business, and our people, together with the vision and capability to lead Infosys through its next phase of transformation. I look forward to working closely with him over the coming months to ensure a smooth and successful transition,” Salil Parekh, MD & CEO, Infosys said.

Dash will work alongside Parekh over the coming months as the two prepare for the handover set for April 2027.