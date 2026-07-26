Kolkata Metro will extend operating hours and run more trains on its Blue and Green lines from July 27, giving commuters additional services in the early morning and late evening.

According to an official statement issued on Thursday, the first train on both the Blue Line and Green Line will leave at 6 am, while the last train in both directions will depart at 10.30 pm from Monday to Saturday.

At present, the first train on the Blue Line starts at 6.50 am and the last service leaves at 9.44 pm. On the Green Line, the first train begins at 6.39 am, while the last train departs at 10.05 pm.

“These enhanced services are introduced to improve passenger convenience by increasing the number of train services and providing earlier morning connectivity on weekdays and Saturdays,” the Metro official said.

Blue, Green lines to get more train services

Metro Railway has also increased the number of daily services on both corridors.

The Blue Line, which runs between Dakshineswar and Kavi Subhash, will operate 272 services on weekdays, 258 on Saturdays and 158 on Sundays.

The Green Line, connecting Sector V and Howrah Maidan, will operate 236 services on weekdays, 212 on Saturdays and 111 on Sundays.

On Sundays, Metro services on both the Blue and Green lines will continue to begin at 9 am, but the last train will now leave at 10.30 pm.