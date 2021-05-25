Mercedes-Benz GLA , GLA 35 AMG launched in India: Priced from Rs 42.1 lakh

Mercedes-Benz India has launched its smallest SUV in its range. The GLA will be available in three standard petrol, diesel version while a faster AMG GLA 35 4MATIC option has also been launched.

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new-generation GLA-Class. The GLA Class is the smallest SUV model from the brand and it borrows the underpinnings of the recently introduced A-Class Limousine. The GLA 200 will be the petrol version, wheel the GLA 220d will be the diesel option. The GLA 220d will also be available with the 4MATIC all-wheel drive. Should you wish for a punchier petrol model with all-wheel drive, Mercedes-AMG has also launched the GLA 35 4MATIC in India. Mercedes-Benz will assemble the GLA in India, at the automaker’s manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. The GLA 35 will be the third AMG model to be assembled in India after the GLC 43 AMG and the A 35 AMG. It will also be the 13th CKD product from Mercedes-Benz India.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 Specs

The GLA 200 uses a 1.4-litre petrol motor that develops 163hp and 250Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Mercedes-Benz claims that the GLA 200 can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 8.7 seconds and has a top speed of 210 km/h.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 220d Specs

The GLA 220d uses a 2.0-litre turbo diesel which is tuned to produce 190hp and 400Nm of torque. The 220d 4MATIC model offers identical performance but has all-wheel drive. The diesel options are both equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The diesel GLA 220d is said to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 7.4 seconds and has a top speed of 222 km/h. The 4MATIC version is quicker by a tenth to 100 km/h but has a lower top speed of 219 km/h.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4MATIC Specs

The GLA 35 offers 306 hp and 400Nm of torque from the same 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor as the A 35 AMG. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the all-wheel-drive. All of that results in a 0-100 km/h time of 5.1 seconds while top speed is set at 250 km/h.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Trims and Price

The GLA 200 and 220d will be available with the “Progressive Line” package. The 220d 4MATIC on the other hand will be available in the sportier AMG Line. All will be available in five colour options — white, silver, grey, black and new Denim Blue. The GLA 35 AMG will don a sportier exterior with the aggressive Panamericana grille and many other touches to differentiate itself. In addition, it will also be available in the new Patagonia Red exterior colour.

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that introductory prices for the GLA Class will start at Rs 42.1 lakh for the GLA 200. The GLA 220d is priced at Rs 43.7 lakh while the 4MATIC option will cost Rs 46.7 lakh. The AMG GLA 35 4MATIC will carry a price tag of Rs 57.3 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). However, the automaker has confirmed that these prices are to be offered till June 30, 2021. Prices will see a rise from July 1, 2021, and will increase by up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

