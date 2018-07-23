McDonald’s delivery trucks in India now running on used cooking oil! Here’s how

Hardcastle Restaurants that happens to be the master franchisee for renowned worldwide fast-food chain McDonald's has come up with an innovative technique to power its delivery trucks. The firm recycles used cooking oil and converts it into biodiesel that is used to power its refrigerated supply delivery trucks. The information was revealed by a top company official recently. The company is piloting the project in Mumbai and is now aiming at Bengaluru. Vikram Ogale, Director, Supply chain and Quality Assurance, Hardcastle Restaurants (HRPL) stated that the company will soon bring all its 277 outlets under the recycling programme. The company started the pilot last year with Unicon Biofuels and has so far covered 85 restaurants in Mumbai. At present, the company converts over 35,000 litres of used cooking into biodiesel every month.

This process of converting used cooking oil to biodiesel starts at the restaurant itself. The teams from the distribution center collect the cooking oil and then it is transported to the converting facility in tankers. The used cooking oil is then converted to biodiesel and sent back to the distribution centers. After this, the biodiesel is filled in the company's dedicated refrigerated trucks for supply in Mumbai.

Ogale also claimed that the biodiesel made from used cooking oil is a cleaner fuel with 75 percent lesser carbon emissions than diesel over its entire lifecycle. Sandeep Chaturvedi, President of Biodiesel Association of India, said that HRPL and Unicon Biofuels have been working for the last one year to convert used cooking oil to biodiesel as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

In a span of the next four years, Hardcastle Restaurants is looking to expand its footprint to 450 to 500 outlets. In such a case, the company will require a lot of delivery trucks and with its recycling technique, it is surely doing its part well in minimizing the damage to the environment.