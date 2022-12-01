Maruti Suzuki November sales steady, UVs account for 24 percent of sales

On a cumulative basis, Maruti Suzuki has been able to sell more than a million cars in the first eight months of FY2023.

Maruti Suzuki’s November sales are up 20.6 percent to 132,395 units from 109,726 vehicles sold last November. Compared to the October sales tally of 167,520 units, the market leader clocked slightly lower number but according to the company it was more a function of retail sales lagging wholesales.

The November performance of the company continued to highlight the role of UVs and CNG sales driving the market. Sales of Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis,Swift, Tour S and WagonR which accounted for 55 percent of sales or 72,844 units were up 27.7 percent from the 57,019 units last November.

The sales of UVs on offer including Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, Grand Vitara accounted for 24 percent of the sales or 32,563 units, was up 33 percent from the 24,574 UVs sold last November.

On a cumulative basis, Maruti Suzuki has been able to sell more than a million cars in the first eight months of FY2023. Between April -November, the passenger vehicle market leader clocked sales of 1,067,282 vehicles, up 31 percent from 811,809 sold in the same period in FY2022.

The Utility Vehicle sales in the first 8 months came in at 227,164 units up 21 percent from 186,734 sold between April-November FY2022. Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR accounted for 579,957 units cumulatively up 43 percent from 403,955 vehicles sold in the first eight months of FY2022.

According to Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India, the sales were driven by the “new CNG launches” and the relative easing of the ‘semiconductor supply situation helped maintain the momentum, albeit with some moderation due to the retail numbers lagging wholesales.”

On the exports front, it was a muted show in November at 19,738 units compared to the 21,393 vehicles exported last November. However for the first 8 months of the fiscal exports stood at 172,818 vehicles cumulatively up 17 percent from 147,642 exported a year ago in the same period.