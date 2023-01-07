Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG: All you need to know

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12.85 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, recently introduced the CNG version of the Grand Vitara mid-size SUV. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12.85 lakh, ex-showroom. It is the first mid-size SUV in India to be offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Grand Vitara S-CNG: Engine and mileage

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG is powered by a 1.5-litre K-series dual-jet, dual VVT bi-fuel engine that develops 86.6 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque in the CNG mode. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only and is claimed to offer a mileage of 26.6 km per kg.

Grand Vitara S-CNG: Dimensions and features

Specifications Grand Vitara Length 4345 mm Width 1795 mm Height 1645 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm Ground Clearance 210 mm

The Grand Vitara S-CNG is offered in the mid-spec Delta and Zeta variants. In terms of features, it gets LED headlamps, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay along with Suzuki’s connected car tech, reverse parking senors, rear parking camera, up to six airbags, etc.

Grand Vitara S-CNG: Price and rivals

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG has been priced at Rs 12.85 lakh for the Delta MT variant while the Zeta MT variant will retail at Rs 14.84 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. It will rival the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG, the prices of which will be revealed soon.

