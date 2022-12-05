Maruti Suzuki car discounts December 2022: Up to Rs 52,000 off on Alto K10, Wagon R, and Celerio

Maruti Suzuki is offering various discounts on most of its models, including the newly-launched Alto K10. Maruti Suzuki CNG models also get discounts this December.

Maruti Suzuki is offering various discounts on many car models such as the newly-launched Alto k10, Wagon R, Celerio, Dzire, and Swift. These discounts are also available for select CNG variants of the cars and here’s a detailed list of Maruti Suzuki models and their discounts for December 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 recently saw a major update. The new K10 is built on a new platform and borrows design language from the Celerio, making it the best-looking Alto K10 iteration to date. Maruti Suzuki is offering a discount of Rs 52,000 on the manual variants, while the AMT trims get a discount of Rs 22,000. The newly-launched Alto K10 CNG also gets a discount of Rs 45,000.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

For December 2022, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets discounts amounting to Rs 46,000 on the manual variants, while the AMT models get a discount of Rs 21,000. Also, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG gets a discount of Rs 45,000.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG gets a discount of Rs 45,000 in December 2022, while the petrol manual variants get a discount of Rs 36,000 and the AMT trims get a discount of Rs 21,000.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Up next is the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, which gets a discount of Rs 42,000 for the manual variants, while the AMT ones get a discount of Rs 22,000 in December 2022. Also, the CNG version of the Wagon R gets discounts amounting to Rs 22,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire

One of Maruti Suzuki’s most popular hatchbacks, the Swift, gets Rs 32,000 as discounts on all variants, including the AMT versions. The Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG gets a discount of Rs 15,000 as well for this month.

Similar to the Swift, the Dzire sub-4 metre sedan from Maruti Suzuki gets discounts totalling Rs 32,000 on both manual and AMT versions. However, unlike the Swift, the Dzire CNG gets no discounts for December 2022.