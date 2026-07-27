The domestic equity benchmarks traded with firm gains by midday on July 27 as improving global sentiment and buying across financial, information technology and consumer stocks lifted the broader market after a weak run in recent sessions. The Nifty was hovering around the 23,926 mark, while the BSE Sensex was hovering near 76,619.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Infosys

Infosys share price rose more than 3% by midday as investors looked beyond the company’s recently narrowed FY27 revenue guidance and turned their attention towards its artificial intelligence strategy and the appointment of Ashiss Kumar Dash as the next Chief Executive Officer. After spending nearly three decades at Infosys, Dash will assume the top role on April 1, 2027, following the completion of Salil Parekh’s second term. The appointment, which is subject to shareholders’ approval, will be for five years through March 31, 2032.

IndiGo

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. share price climbed nearly 4% by midday after easing crude oil prices improved sentiment around airline stocks, offering investors some relief following the company’s weak June-quarter earnings announced last week. Brent crude futures dropped more than 6%, while West Texas Intermediate crude also declined sharply after the United States and Iran paused military strikes, raising expectations that geopolitical tensions in West Asia could ease. Lower fuel prices are closely tracked by airline companies since aviation turbine fuel remains their single largest operating expense.

IDFC First Bank

Stock price of IDFC First Bank surged nearly 10% by midday after the lender reported its highest-ever quarterly profit for the June quarter, supported by strong loan growth, expanding margins and an improvement in asset quality. Profit after tax jumped 132.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,075 crore from Rs 463 crore a year earlier. Total customer business increased 18.6% to Rs 6,04,776 crore, while loans and advances grew 20.6% to Rs 3,05,370 crore. Asset quality strengthened further, with gross non-performing assets improving to 1.51% from 1.97% a year earlier and net non-performing assets declining to 0.44% from 0.55%.

AU Small Finance Bank

Au Small Finance Bank share price gained nearly 5% by midday after the lender reported a strong June-quarter performance driven by higher net interest income, lower provisions and expanding margins. Net profit increased 37% year-on-year to Rs 796 crore, while core net interest income rose 32% to Rs 2,695 crore, supported by 23% loan growth and a 47-basis-point expansion in net interest margin to 5.9%. The lender, which is progressing towards becoming a universal bank, continued to deliver healthy business momentum despite geopolitical uncertainties.

Hind Rectifiers

The share price of Hind Rectifiers rose more than 3% by midday after the industrial equipment manufacturer announced that it had secured fresh orders worth about Rs 120 crore from Indian Railways over the weekend, adding to optimism around its order book and execution pipeline.

The company received a Rs 60 crore order for supplying propulsion systems for Vande Metro (Namo Bharat) trainsets, which is scheduled to be executed within 21 months. It subsequently secured another Rs 60 crore order from the Modern Coach Factory of Indian Railways to supply complete propulsion systems for four Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trainsets, with execution expected within 24 months.

Tata Consumer Products

Stock price of Tata Consumer Products gained more than 1% by midday after the company reported a strong June-quarter performance driven by broad-based growth across its domestic and international businesses. Revenue for the quarter increased 12% year-on-year to Rs 5,349 crore, supported by healthy demand across multiple categories. The business segment, which houses brands such as Tata Sampann, Organic India, ready-to-drink beverages and vending solutions, recorded an impressive 47% year-on-year growth.

Lauras Labs

Laurus Labs shares jumped 4.05% to Rs 1,666 in Monday’s trading session after the company reported a stellar performance for the June 2026 quarter. The rally was fueled by a 126% year-on-year surge in net profit and 29% revenue growth, driven by strong CDMO performance and steady demand for affordable medicines.