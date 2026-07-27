Southern Railway has rolled out three indigenously developed digital applications, namely e-TSR (Electronic Train Signal Register), RBMS (Railway Block Management System) and DOST (Delivering Occupational Safety on Track), all aimed at modernising operational and safety processes across the network.

Designed in-house, the applications replace traditional paper-based systems with a connected, real-time digital framework that covers train movement recording, railway block management and the protection of track maintenance staff. Together, they are expected to enhance operational efficiency, reduce manual errors and strengthen safety for both railway personnel and train services.

Accrding to the release, R.N. Singh, General Manager, Southern Railway, observed technology in the railways should ultimately benefit the workforce and noted that the three applications have been developed keeping the needs of Station Masters, Controllers, Section Engineers and track maintainers in mind. He said the tools aim to reduce manual effort, minimise avoidable errors and enhance safety for frontline railway staff.

What is e-TSR and how will it help?

The Electronic Train Signal Register (e-TSR) replaces the conventional paper-based Train Signal Register maintained at railway stations with a secure digital platform. Instead of manually recording train movements, the application automatically captures train movement events and timestamps using data logger inputs.

The system supports Absolute, Automatic and Slot working systems while also allowing manual entries during fallback situations. It includes provisions for red-ink remarks and integrates with the Railway Block Management System to automatically generate line, power and signalling block entries.

By automating train movement records, the application is expected to reduce paperwork, minimise human error and help Station Masters manage train operations more efficiently.

RBMS and DOST: Smarter block management and better track worker safety

The Railway Block Management System (RBMS) digitises the complete lifecycle of railway block management—from raising requests and approvals to block execution, extensions and closure. The platform features role-based dashboards, OTP authentication, geo-fencing, MIS reports and real-time monitoring, enabling faster coordination between railway departments while optimising block planning.

The Delivering Occupational Safety on Track (DOST) application focuses on protecting railway personnel working on or near active railway tracks. Using live signalling data and GPS-based location tracking, the system generates graded Yellow and Red alerts to warn field staff about approaching trains.

It also includes multilingual voice alerts, vibration and visual warnings, incident reporting, an SOS feature, train feedback and continuous connectivity monitoring to improve worker safety in high-risk environments.

According to Southern Railway, the three applications together are expected to deliver enhanced safety for railway staff and train operations, reduce manual intervention, improve decision-making through real-time information and create a more efficient digital railway ecosystem. The platforms will directly benefit Station Masters, Controllers, Railway Supervisors, and Engineering, Signal & Telecommunication and Track Maintenance staff across the zone.