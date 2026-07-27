Renewable energy firm Juniper Green Energy has announced the share price band for its IPO at Rs 214- 225 per share. The company’s offer is all set to open for public bidding on Thursday, July 30. The offer is entirely a fresh issue worth Rs 1,800 crore.

Here are five major factors investors must know about the Juniper Green Energy IPO

#1 Juniper Green Energy IPO: Offer size and share price band

The offer is entirely a fresh issue as Juniper Green Energy will raise Rs 1,800 crore via the issuance of 8 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each. The share price band for the same has been fixed at Rs 214 to Rs 225 per share.

The investment bankers for the IPO are ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets, JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, while KFin Technologies is registrar to the offer.

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#2 Juniper Green Energy IPO: Subscription timeline

The IPO will open for public bidding on Thursday, July 30 and conclude on Monday, August 3. The share allotment process will be completed by Tuesday. August 4, and beneficiaries will receive their shares and requisite refunds by Wednesday, August 5.

Juniper Green Energy’s shares are expected to list on NSE and BSE by Thursday, August 6.

#3 Juniper Green Energy IPO: Utilization of proceeds

Of the total float, the company will deploy Rs 683.2 crore for the repayment and pre-payment of its debt, and Rs 728.8 crore will be utilized for investments in its subsidiaries, including Juniper Green Gamma One Private, Juniper Green Kite Private, Juniper Green Power Five Private.

The remaining proceeds will be deployed for funding its general corporate purposes.

#4 Juniper Green Energy IPO: Issue structure

The IPO has reserved 50% of its portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors, and 35% for retail applicants. Equity shares amounting to Rs 2 crore have been reserved for eligible employees, and they will receive a discount of Rs 21 per share.

#5 Juniper Green Energy IPO: Lot size

Retail investors need to bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 66 shares, translating into an investment of Rs 14,850, based on the upper end of the price band, while the maximum they can bid for is 13 lots.

For small high net worth investors, the minimum lot size is 14, while the maximum they can bid for is 67 lots, and big HNIs can bid for a minimum of 68 lots.