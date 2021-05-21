Hyundai’s new task force to help customers impacted by Cyclone Tauktae

To assist customers in five states impacted by Cyclone Tauktae, Hyundai has set up a special task force and is offering many benefits.

Hyundai Motor India has announced the formation of a Relief Task Force. The task force is designed to support its customers who may have been affected by Cyclone Tauktae. This new task force will cater to customers Gujarat, Goa, and parts of Maharashtra and Rajasthan. The automaker will assist its customers with additional benefits to customers who have been impacted by the natural disaster.

Hyundai is offering free-of-cost roadside assistance for vehicles affected by the cyclone. Additionally, Hyundai customers will also benefit from a 50% discount of depreciation amount on insurance claims for their flood-affected vehicles. Hyundai will deploy its Emergency Roadside Assistance Service to support the customers.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) said that Hyundai aims to provide the best of service assistance to customers even during strenuous times. Cyclone Tauktae has once again tested the resiliency of the Indian people.

He further added; “Our relief teams will make efforts to ensure uninterrupted mobility for customers affected by the cyclone in Gujarat, Goa, parts of Maharashtra and Rajasthan thereby offering them ‘Peace of Mind’ in these challenging times.”

As many states announced lockdowns with travel restrictions due to covid-19, Hyundai recently announced the extension of warranties and free services for its customers by 2 months. Under this initiative, customers who have been affected by the lockdown in their respective states and cities can avail of extension of warranty, extended warranty and free service by 2 months.

