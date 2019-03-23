Ford Shelby to launch in India this year: ‘Fast and Furious’ cars & more on cards

Yes, you read that absolutely right! The iconic brand Ford Shelby is finally coming to India this year. The Shelby cars are built on Ford platform but are aimed at thrilling performance. Some of the most popular Shelby cars are based on the Mustang platform and the best examples include the Shelby Cobra, Shelby GT350 and the Shelby GT500. Pune based AJP Group will be the technical partner for Shelby India and will also be responsible for making Shelby cars here apart from providing assistance in the marketing area. Speaking of the latest addition, the Shelby GT500 made its global debut a few weeks back at the 2019 Detroit Motor Show and is the most powerful Ford car till date. The Shelby GT500 draws power from a 5.2-litre supercharged V8 engine that is good for churning out a maximum power output of 700 bhp. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

Speaking to Express Drives, Manas Dewan, Chief Operating Officer, AJP Group said that about the Shelby, AJP Group is the Technical Partners responsible for making the Shelby in India. The company is also consulting them with go-to-market strategy. The decision about product, pricing and timelines will finally rest with Shelby India but AJP Group is estimating Shelby debut to be in the later part of 2019. He added that aspects like product and pricing are currently under discussion.

AJP Group has very recently announced the appointment of Manas Dewan as its COO (Chief Operating Officer) for India. AJP Group is headquartered in Pune and has a portfolio of brand collaborations that includes the iconic Shelby India, the renowned British handcrafted scooter brand Scomadi along with Tunit, CT Exhausts, Imperial Weaves, etc. Apart from automotive retail, AJP Group also provides the manufacturing, marketing and technical expertise to the global brands that look out to optimize market potential in India.

